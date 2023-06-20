Parliament’s 354-7 vote on the Privileges Committee report was utter humiliation for Boris Johnson

Politics

At 354-7 the vote in favour of accepting the Privileges Committee’s conclusion that Boris Johnson repeatedly lied to Parliament and the inquiry could hardly have been more decisive.

BREAKING: MPs vote to back privileges committee report into Boris Johnson lying to Parliament over Partygate by 354 votes to 7. It means if he'd still been an MP he'd have been suspended for 90 days – and since he isn't he won't get an ex-MPs pass for the Westminster estate. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 19, 2023

Chris Bryant, who made a powerful case to the House for accepting the report, shared details of the less-than-magnificent seven.

The commons lists the following 6:

Joy Morrisey

Karl McCartney

Adam Holloway

Heather Wheeler

Nick Fletcher

Bill Cash But they were joined by

Desmond Swayne — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) June 19, 2023

A few Johnson supporters spoke against the report, but clearly without much impact within the chamber.

Conservative MPs, who were elected to represent their constituents, are currently speaking in the House of Commons against Boris Johnson being punished for lying to the public about parties during the pandemic. It’s fair to say that they might need to reconsider their priorities. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 19, 2023

Rishi Sunak didn’t even attend the debate or the subsequent vote, along with many other Conservatives including Johnson’s most vocal cheerleader, Nadine Dorries.

Dear @RishiSunak, How can one have “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” When they’re too chicken shit to support sanctions for someone who has none? Asking for a country… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 19, 2023

In line with the Committee’s recommendations, Johnson will not be entitled to a pass to the Palace of Westminster, effectively banning him from the estate.

🚨 | BREAKING: Boris Johnson has had his ex-MP pass *removed* by MPs meaning he is BANNED from entering parliament as a non-MP ever again 354 voted in favour

7 voted against — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 19, 2023

There was never going to be much sympathy for the former PM’s plight, and these tweets capture the prevailing attitude towards it all.

1.

From an 80 seat majority… To a vote of no confidence To a mass exodus of your own MPs To resignation as PM To resignation as MP To your biggest supporters being too craven to support you To 7 deluded & disciplined stooges doing so regardless… Bye bye you colossal bell. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 19, 2023

2.

Lol, just over 1% of MPs publicly defending Johnson. He's gradually unravelling now that he's finally become unpopular. DON'T HAVE HIM ON STRICTLY, LEARN YOUR LESSON, TELEVISION! — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) June 19, 2023

3.

No former minister let alone prime minister has ever suffered such a fall from grace, with the house of commons voting 354 to 7, that he had repeatedly and deliberately lied to the house and committed five separate contempts of Parliament. He brought this all on himself. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) June 19, 2023

4.

What happened to Nia Lici and Rees Mogg? Did they get stuck in the toilet? The 7 MPs who supported Boris Johnson and voted against the #PrivilegesCommitteeReport tonight ⏬ Desmond Swayne

Joy Morrisey

Karl McCartney

Adam Holloway

Heather Wheeler

Nick Fletcher

Bill Cash — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 19, 2023

5.

All those 3D-chess-playing abstainers now doubtless grinding their teeth watching Penny Mordaunt on the news gripping what remains of the moral high ground like an antique sword… — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 19, 2023

6.

By its absence and abstaining, the ruling party isn’t just failing to read the room, it’s failing to read the nation. https://t.co/qTnopO6m8g — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) June 19, 2023

7.

in eight months, we've gone from 100 MPs want Boris Johnson to prime minister again to only 7 MPs want him to have access to the subsidised Westminster canteen — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 19, 2023

8.

