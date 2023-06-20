Politics

Parliament’s 354-7 vote on the Privileges Committee report was utter humiliation for Boris Johnson

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 20th, 2023

At 354-7 the vote in favour of accepting the Privileges Committee’s conclusion that Boris Johnson repeatedly lied to Parliament and the inquiry could hardly have been more decisive.

Chris Bryant, who made a powerful case to the House for accepting the report, shared details of the less-than-magnificent seven.

A few Johnson supporters spoke against the report, but clearly without much impact within the chamber.

Rishi Sunak didn’t even attend the debate or the subsequent vote, along with many other Conservatives including Johnson’s most vocal cheerleader, Nadine Dorries.

In line with the Committee’s recommendations, Johnson will not be entitled to a pass to the Palace of Westminster, effectively banning him from the estate.

There was never going to be much sympathy for the former PM’s plight, and these tweets capture the prevailing attitude towards it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2