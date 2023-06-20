Liz Truss wasn’t amused to be compared to a lettuce, but everyone else thought it was hilarious – 16 little gems

Politics

There’s not a lot of positive stuff to say about Liz Truss‘s time at 10 Downing Street, but her race to survive a head of lettuce was a definite highlight.

Day one: Which wet lettuce will last longer? https://t.co/vReEEeL6jk — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 14, 2022

It’s not exactly a surprise to discover that she doesn’t share people’s enthusiasm for the stunt – especially since the lettuce won.

Comparisons between me and a lettuce were 'not funny', says Liz Truss. https://t.co/z2v8o5ONrj — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 19, 2023

All her complaint really achieved was to remind us that a lettuce outlasted her. These responses say it all.

Liz Truss says that being compared to a lettuce was not funny. Although her idea of a good laugh is wiping £30billion off the economy and running away. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) June 19, 2023

It Romaines funny to me, not least Cos it’s a tiny joke compared to the

Magnitude of what she did. You could almost say it’s the tip of the Iceberg. It really wasn’t a huge joke. More of a Little Gem. (Here all week etc) https://t.co/GUAQ9fWTqt — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) June 19, 2023

counterpoint: it was though pic.twitter.com/sshiGChRcj — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 19, 2023

The lettuce was none too happy either, mate. pic.twitter.com/oDBsQYtKik — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) June 19, 2023

Nice to hear about comedy from one of the legends of the craft. Her & Daniel Kitson are the only people I trust to talk about jokes. I only saw half of that lettuce image before clicking away because it was SO STUPID. And that was just the tip of the iceberg pic.twitter.com/rW2EyZHriz — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) June 19, 2023

The lettuce joke was NOT very LOLLO (Russo) at ALL pic.twitter.com/XSqEbFn7pS — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 19, 2023

A good way to stop people from doing a running joke is to explain to them that it was actually never funny. pic.twitter.com/vAamvptNvW — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) June 19, 2023

No. That’s fair. It’s not clever and it’s not funny. Lettuce never mention it again… 😳😳😳😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤭 Sorry. https://t.co/Z2vqq8WFkh — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) June 19, 2023

Yes but where’s that lettuce now, eh? Makes you think. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) June 19, 2023

She's wrong about that as well https://t.co/sOGN7f8JkN — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 19, 2023

A lettuce would understand why it was funny. https://t.co/jK6poU3Uul — RichNeville (@RichNeville) June 19, 2023

if it weren't for that lettuce the only thing liz truss' premiership would be known for is tanking the british economy. ingrate. she should be thanking that lettuce. — ℓყรɓεƭɦ (@SloaneFragment) June 19, 2023

The Lettuce: "I don't think about you at all" https://t.co/K3tH8rKUdu — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) June 19, 2023

It's a Romainer conspiracy. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 19, 2023

And neither was her causing peoples' mortgage repayments to sky rocket. https://t.co/4QltWL5gKu — Andrew Brooks (@taxbod) June 19, 2023

Other vegetables are available.

How about a turnip? https://t.co/A86V1TKzLs — Miffy aka Baronessless Dorries (@miffythegamer) June 19, 2023

Dr Tom Bowers broke out the tiny violin.

I'm sorry that someone who is never going to face material consequences for her actions might have felt bad. — Dr Tom Bowers (@fancywookiee) June 19, 2023

