Jess Phillips’ takedown of this Tory MP who said Boris Johnson didn’t lie was A++

Politics

If you only watch one moment from the Commons’ debate into the privileges committee’s devastating report into Boris Johnson, then make it this one.

It’s Conservative MP Lia Nici telling MPs that she believed Johnson didn’t actually lie, contrary to all the evidence received by the committee.

Here’s the Tory MP and former Johnson aide, pictured during the Commons debate on Monday.

"I cannot see where the evidence is where Boris Johnson misled Parliament, knowingly" says Conservative MP Lia Nici, while holding the report detailing all of the many times he did just that. pic.twitter.com/KvVHW7rxfq — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 19, 2023

And here’s Labour MP Jess Phillips’ blistering response which was simply … everything.

Everyone should watch @jessphillips doing the do pic.twitter.com/nM5KFlmtuK — John Harris (@johnharris1969) June 19, 2023

Boom.

The evidence is literally right under her nose… — Simon Scarrow (@SimonScarrow) June 20, 2023

Tory Politics in a Nutshell: 1) Johnson’s ex aide, Lia Nici stated: “I cannot see where the evidence is where Boris Johnson misled Parliament” 2) She “cannot see” the evidence. While HOLDING the evidence in her hands. 3) Abstains from vote anyway. pic.twitter.com/ELJemFXIkH — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) June 20, 2023

To conclude …

I'm embarrassed for Lia Nici. — Teresa Crawford 🇺🇦#IStandWithUkraine (@TeresaC123) June 19, 2023

When Tory MP Lia Nici defends Boris Johnson & she tries to say ‘I’m a good judge of character’ the phrase rebels and refuses to leave her mouth pic.twitter.com/iiDOWPCNGK — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 19, 2023

Source Twitter @johnharris1969 @TobiFrenzen