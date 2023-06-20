Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg walked himself right into a Harriet Harman-shaped trap

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 20th, 2023

The debate in Parliament was an almost one-sided affair – as demonstrated by the 354-7 result of the division.

One of the few pro-Johnson voices in the chamber was that of Jacob Rees-Mogg – or, rather, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg since Johnson’s honours list was approved.

When he challenged Labour’s Harriet Harman to explain what she had done to avoid the perception of bias, she had the perfect response. It was a spectacular self-own.

I actually said “I’m more than happy to step aside because perception matters. I don’t want to do this if the Government doesn’t have confidence in me, because I need the whole House to have confidence in the work that the Committee has mandated.”

And I was assured that I should continue the work that the House had mandated with the appointment that the House had put me into, and so I did just that.”

Whichever MP in the background said it was a mic-drop moment was spot on.

Otto English pointed out the glaring hypocrisy.

READ MORE

Jacob Rees-Mogg was gloriously owned on his GB News show and it’s 9 minutes fabulously well spent

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab