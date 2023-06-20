Jacob Rees-Mogg walked himself right into a Harriet Harman-shaped trap

Politics

The debate in Parliament was an almost one-sided affair – as demonstrated by the 354-7 result of the division.

354-7. Enjoy it, revel in it, drink it in. Johnson could have deserved no finer obituary: his own party is either indifferent or actively despises him. He’s finally finished. — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) June 19, 2023

One of the few pro-Johnson voices in the chamber was that of Jacob Rees-Mogg – or, rather, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg since Johnson’s honours list was approved.

When he challenged Labour’s Harriet Harman to explain what she had done to avoid the perception of bias, she had the perfect response. It was a spectacular self-own.

Harriet Harman rips Jacob Rees-Mogg a new one after he intervenes about her tweets. pic.twitter.com/kdHMDHbydO — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 19, 2023

I actually said “I’m more than happy to step aside because perception matters. I don’t want to do this if the Government doesn’t have confidence in me, because I need the whole House to have confidence in the work that the Committee has mandated.” And I was assured that I should continue the work that the House had mandated with the appointment that the House had put me into, and so I did just that.”

Whichever MP in the background said it was a mic-drop moment was spot on.

One startling thing about Rees-Mogg is how far he has fallen from what once seemed to be his own ideals. There was a time when he looked destined to be a grandee. A figure who could be Speaker, even. Preposterous, but authoritative. But instead, he chose hyper-partisan hackery. https://t.co/muvwf8Up7H — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) June 19, 2023

He’s always at his most ridiculous when he thinks he’s being clever. Too thick to realise it, though. Which is a shame. https://t.co/F7bgATc4Fi — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 19, 2023

Never ask a question you don’t already know the answer to. Day one. Law school. https://t.co/x8h8xVUoaS — Sarah (@sarahvanpelt) June 19, 2023

#JacobReeceMogg learns when you fruck about? Well, you find out.

This did NOT work in his or his Party's favour.

He should have kept his mouth shut but his GBeebies interview experiences have made him swallow his own belief he's the most erudite in any room. https://t.co/r9Ej1hD2lf — Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) June 19, 2023

Harriet Harman putting Rees-Mogg right on the perception issues of her chairing the privileges committee Parliament put her there unanimously & the Govt told her she retained their confidence once old tweets surfaced Facts matterpic.twitter.com/KWZh9S4nUi — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 19, 2023

One doesn’t often see a senior MP walk himself into it.

But this self-snaring by @Jacob_Rees_Mogg is delightful.

(The look on his face at the end).

pic.twitter.com/ysoI0DaE8e — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) June 19, 2023

Someone get some soothing ointment for Rees-Mogg as he has just been burned https://t.co/TW2H2mIONj — ironmorg 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🗿 (@ironmorg) June 19, 2023

Otto English pointed out the glaring hypocrisy.

Phony aristo Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, knighted in the resignation honours by his friend and fellow Old Etonian, Boris Johnson – daring to call Harriet Harman's integrity and impartiality into question – before having his buttocks handed back to him on a knock off plate. pic.twitter.com/zx16CZ5SyH — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 19, 2023

