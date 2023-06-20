US

Fox News quoting Donald Trump’s own insults back to him is epic and hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated June 20th, 2023

Hard to believe we know, but Fox News isn’t taking Donald Trump’s nonsense anymore.

At least, they weren’t in this clip, which has gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

It’s Fox News host Bret Baier listing all the ‘best people’ Trump had alongside him in the White House and elsewhere, and exactly what they’ve said about him since – and, crucially, what Trump has said about them.

And it’s a devastating – and hilarious – watch.

And there was more of that sort of thing. Lots more, as Baier fact checked Trump into next week.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

And while we’re talking about the Fox News interview, here’s another clip that is also a minute very well spent.

We’ve all had classified documents in our pants drawer, right? Anyone?

Source Twitter @Acyn