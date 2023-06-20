Fox News quoting Donald Trump’s own insults back to him is epic and hilarious

US

Hard to believe we know, but Fox News isn’t taking Donald Trump’s nonsense anymore.

At least, they weren’t in this clip, which has gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

It’s Fox News host Bret Baier listing all the ‘best people’ Trump had alongside him in the White House and elsewhere, and exactly what they’ve said about him since – and, crucially, what Trump has said about them.

And it’s a devastating – and hilarious – watch.

And there was more of that sort of thing. Lots more, as Baier fact checked Trump into next week.

HOLY SHIT, Bret Baier just fact checked the shit out of trump on Fox News, WTF is happening?????pic.twitter.com/xcMxlN9Pni — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 20, 2023

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

If this clip is not being aired in digital ads by liberal groups by later tonight they are not doing their jobs. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/l16rOAMOLp — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 19, 2023

Y’all wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/kizcMygP9k — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 20, 2023

Absolutely brutal question. My God. https://t.co/rNnvpquZF5 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 19, 2023

Old man Murdoch really has it in for Trump letting Bret Breier do a journalism on him. SAD.pic.twitter.com/VWpfy25rXr — Grant Stern (@grantstern) June 20, 2023

FOX host Bret Baier showing why preparation is key when interviewing, as he rips Trump apartpic.twitter.com/v5km3AjAuU — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 19, 2023

Brett Baier still thinks he works for a news organization. I do not. But I am grateful to have him on air tonight because this is an oustanding question. Watch to the end. pic.twitter.com/UmlKMmKiOP via @Acyn — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) June 20, 2023

Donald Trump is asked why he hired all these people who now say he’s utterly unfit to be president. Trump: “We had a great economy…I defeated ISIS…”🤦‍♂️🤡 Trump is a delusional pathological liar bufoon!

pic.twitter.com/YZ5KvL0a1I — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 19, 2023

And while we’re talking about the Fox News interview, here’s another clip that is also a minute very well spent.

Trump says he refused to hand over classified documents to the federal government because he had “golf shirts, clothing, pants, and shoes” mixed in with nuclear documents. (@acyn) pic.twitter.com/CIU4a53yNh — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 19, 2023

We’ve all had classified documents in our pants drawer, right? Anyone?

Source Twitter @Acyn