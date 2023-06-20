US

Donald Trump’s tale of his phone call with Vladimir Putin is unintentionally hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated June 20th, 2023

This clip of Donald Trump telling Fox News about a phone call he had with Vladimir Putin has just gone viral and it’s an – unintentionally, obviously – very funny watch.

It’s from an interview earlier this month with Sean Hannity on Fox News where Trump describes how he’d deal with Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He remembered a phone call he had with the Russian president and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

We were enjoying it far too much already, but it was the 10% bit that really slayed us.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Acyn