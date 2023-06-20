Donald Trump’s tale of his phone call with Vladimir Putin is unintentionally hilarious

US

This clip of Donald Trump telling Fox News about a phone call he had with Vladimir Putin has just gone viral and it’s an – unintentionally, obviously – very funny watch.

It’s from an interview earlier this month with Sean Hannity on Fox News where Trump describes how he’d deal with Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He remembered a phone call he had with the Russian president and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

LOL I’m still laughing at this description from Trump of his phone call with Putin pic.twitter.com/n5ypDHnpMr — Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2023

We were enjoying it far too much already, but it was the 10% bit that really slayed us.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

I’m actually crying. How did we let him happen? — M. (@MKDLAria) June 19, 2023

Turns out, he wasn't actually talking to Putin, he was watching an old Yakov Smirnoff youtube video from the 1980s. https://t.co/crV2rdPDYG — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 20, 2023

Imagine you were the ex POTUS and this was your BEST anecdote https://t.co/AOUvDP5b8F — Fraudian-Slip (@Fraude_101) June 20, 2023

Trump doesn’t do interviews. He tells long fake stories that provide an alternate reality in which he’s the hero and allow his audience to conflate themselves with him as he pretends to vanquish imaginary enemies like “Crazy Nancy” “Crooked Hillary” “The Deep State” & “Fake News” — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) June 19, 2023

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Acyn