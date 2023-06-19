Pics

This shop sign at Dublin’s Gay Spar just went wildly viral and it’s simply fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated June 19th, 2023

Latest in an occasional series, shop sign of the week is surely this, from the Spar shop in Dame Street, Dublin.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

10/10, no notes.

The Dame Street store has long been a meeting ground for Dublin’s queer community and officially became ‘Gay Spar’ in last year’s Pride month.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @DaZDisKo