This shop sign at Dublin’s Gay Spar just went wildly viral and it’s simply fabulous
Latest in an occasional series, shop sign of the week is surely this, from the Spar shop in Dame Street, Dublin.
Gay spar is unhinged pic.twitter.com/g7HPGO07Z7
— Daz (@DaZDisKo) June 17, 2023
And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see in full.
10/10, no notes.
The Dame Street store has long been a meeting ground for Dublin’s queer community and officially became ‘Gay Spar’ in last year’s Pride month.
Gay spar have finally acknowledged They’re gay spar 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ap2F5VkNUI
— Fionn Mc Cool (@UrNoFionn) June 24, 2022
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Source Twitter @DaZDisKo