This shop sign at Dublin’s Gay Spar just went wildly viral and it’s simply fabulous

Latest in an occasional series, shop sign of the week is surely this, from the Spar shop in Dame Street, Dublin.

Gay spar is unhinged pic.twitter.com/g7HPGO07Z7 — Daz (@DaZDisKo) June 17, 2023

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

10/10, no notes.

The Dame Street store has long been a meeting ground for Dublin’s queer community and officially became ‘Gay Spar’ in last year’s Pride month.

Gay spar have finally acknowledged They’re gay spar 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ap2F5VkNUI — Fionn Mc Cool (@UrNoFionn) June 24, 2022

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Gay Spar is a national fucking treasure. — tweets by cian™ (@CianOMahony) June 18, 2023

Ok I was impressed by the DJ at our local Co-op for Eurovision but Spar have just upped the game. https://t.co/tQGoWR4Egz — Dr Suzi Gage (@soozaphone) June 18, 2023

Didn’t know it was 24/7 — Shane | 🇮🇪 🖤🤍💜🏳️‍🌈 (@ESC_Nexahs) June 17, 2023

They don’t have a door they can’t close even if they wanted to — Daz (@DaZDisKo) June 17, 2023

Electric six needs to change their lyrics ever so slightly — The Muaddest Dib (@ForsellForSale) June 18, 2023

Girl! / I wanna take you to a gay Spar https://t.co/26gxm3cHe5 — Hilary (@Hilary_W) June 18, 2023

