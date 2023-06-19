Celebrity

This response from Mark Rylance about losing someone close to you was beautifully put

Poke Staff. Updated June 19th, 2023

The fabulous actor Mark Rylance took part in a Q&A for the Guardian and the whole thing is well worth a read.

But one of his responses stood out above all others, and it’s gone viral after it was shared by Mark Brennan over on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

Here’s the question.

And the actor’s response.

So beautifully put, it generated all sorts of love on Twitter. Here is just a flavour of it.

Source Twitter @MrMarkBrennan