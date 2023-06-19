This response from Mark Rylance about losing someone close to you was beautifully put

Celebrity

The fabulous actor Mark Rylance took part in a Q&A for the Guardian and the whole thing is well worth a read.

But one of his responses stood out above all others, and it’s gone viral after it was shared by Mark Brennan over on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

This response from Mark Rylance in The Guardian. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1yHrl2yZR — Mark Brennan (@MrMarkBrennan) June 19, 2023

Here’s the question.

And the actor’s response.

So beautifully put, it generated all sorts of love on Twitter. Here is just a flavour of it.

This really touched me, thanks for sharing Mark — Emma Kirrage (@emmakirrage) June 19, 2023

This is how I feel without my parents and brother. Eloquence about grief and loss by Mark Rylance https://t.co/82dWeQcLPa — John Owen-Jones (@johnowenjones) June 19, 2023

This is stunning. Thank you for sharing it 🥲 — DCO75 (@DCO754) June 19, 2023

God, I’m in tears. How beautiful. https://t.co/xuqcMoWwai — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) June 19, 2023

And after his Cromwell in Wolf Hall I didn’t think I could love him more 😍. Lovely. — Elmtree m (@EmilyElis4) June 19, 2023

This is a wonderfully articulate answer to the question of coping with loss. Something that we all will experience but are unprepared to handle when it happens https://t.co/rFKAlZVE3D — attica_attica (@tica_attica) June 19, 2023

Amazing and really makes you think. Thanks for sharing. Means a lot. — Cath Coutinho (@alborough) June 19, 2023

Source Twitter @MrMarkBrennan