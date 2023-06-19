Life

The Telegraph’s ‘middle class’ mortgage case study is a proper jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated June 19th, 2023

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, homeowners are facing spiralling monthly mortgage bills with interest rates expected to go up again this week.

A five-year fixed rate £250,000 mortgage back in 2018 cost £1,175 a month, compared to £1,553 today, reported the BBC.

They are the kind of numbers we can (just about) relate to. Not at the Daily Telegraph, however, where the example of just how much the ‘middle class’ is suffering right now was rather different.

It was highlighted by @thhamilton over on Twitter and it’s quite the read.

And here is that excerpt in full.

Tough times all round, of course, but ‘middle class Britain’? Maybe. Maybe not …

Source Twitter @thhamilton