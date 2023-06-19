Laurence Fox tried to set fire to some Pride flags and got just the mockery he deserved – 13 favourite takedowns

Videos

To the world of Laurence Fox – not for long, promise – where the actor turned anti-vaxxer (anti-vactor?) and much else besides appeared to spend Father’s Day setting fire to Pride flags in his garden.

And it was just as grim as that sounds.

Just Laurence Fox spending Father’s Day drunk in his garden, burning Pride flags. Nothing to see here… pic.twitter.com/d1nMxeYevQ — Truth Checkers (@truth_checkers) June 18, 2023

The stunt, such as it was, prompted just the right amount of mockery it deserved. Which is to say, a lot. We’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few of them – and here are our 13 favourites.

1.

Father of 2 Laurence Fox spending fathers day burning pride bunting in his garden is objectively funny for purely how big of an L it is. It is scientifically impossible to be more of a loser than this. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) June 19, 2023

2.

Shouldn't really RT this desperate broken oboe reed wasteman,

but those lovely Pride flags are clearly flame retardant, and this feels like some kind of metaphor. https://t.co/FV38OElJ4i — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) June 19, 2023

3.

Imagine being his neighbours. Just watching someone set fire to your fence while you’re trying to have Sunday lunch with your children. https://t.co/nE3w1TU3hK — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) June 19, 2023

4.

What an utter mattress this guy is. https://t.co/j1v1grFFaO — Kamado Dragon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐉🦖🍔🎶🎥 (@DavidTYork) June 18, 2023

5.

I love the fact that the flags didn't even burn. It looks like in the end he just had to rip them off the fence. Another win for European fire safety regulations! https://t.co/BCmeIwNAtF — Joe Hardy 🇺🇦 🇪🇺♿️🐟 #RightToLove 💙 (@BlokeOnWheels) June 19, 2023

6.

Am I the only one who wanted this video to turn into one of those where Laurence Fox burns down his own house by accident? pic.twitter.com/ZZnVgxFnPF — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) June 19, 2023

7.

Laurence Fox getting progressively angrier as fireproof flags refuse to burn is a perfect summary of the conservative brain on culture war https://t.co/SRmBBXuij6 — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) June 19, 2023

8.

Imagine being his neighbour…looking out of the window…

“Darling, there’s a drunk fox in the garden setting fire to flags…” https://t.co/Y9TPWZRbLb — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 19, 2023

9.

Laurence Fox here, in "Day of the Jackass" https://t.co/OjDzgNBxhb — Hugh Osborne (@Available4Panto) June 19, 2023

10.

1) What an absolute loser he is

2) He probably had to buy those flags so he's likely given money to lgbt charity unwittingly

3) Pretty sure those flags will be flame resistant. Looks like the string came off worse than the flags 😂

4) see "1)" https://t.co/ZzUkqE45fM — JewelKnightJess – Commission Mini Painter ❤️ (@JewelKnightJess) June 19, 2023

11.

Wanna cringe yourself all the way back to next week? https://t.co/IzONs8K5Yv — (((Rubie))) (@alexrubner) June 19, 2023

12.

Laurence Fox posted a video of himself burning #Pride flags this weekend. Yep, you read that correctly 😞 It will be interesting to see how @GBNEWS responds to one of their presenters publicly performing such a grotesque act… we’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/uI398pW6X0 — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) June 19, 2023

13.

Does it get on anyone else’s tits that Billie Piper always trends when Laurence Fox does something ridiculous?? She isn't responsible for his actions just because they were formerly a couple, leave her alone FFS. — Diordre Barlow (@FortitudeLouise) June 19, 2023

And finally, this.

As Laurence Fox films himself burning Pride flags, I remind myself of my friends who think he's interesting, colleagues who have happily worked with him, mainstream media outlets who have enabled him, and the sheer vapidity of the "well he's entitled to an opinion" brigade. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 19, 2023

Source Twitter @truth_checkers