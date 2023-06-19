Videos

Laurence Fox tried to set fire to some Pride flags and got just the mockery he deserved – 13 favourite takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated June 19th, 2023

To the world of Laurence Fox – not for long, promise – where the actor turned anti-vaxxer (anti-vactor?) and much else besides appeared to spend Father’s Day setting fire to Pride flags in his garden.

And it was just as grim as that sounds.

The stunt, such as it was, prompted just the right amount of mockery it deserved. Which is to say, a lot. We’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few of them – and here are our 13 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

And finally, this.

Source Twitter @truth_checkers