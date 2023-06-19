Just when this conspiracy theorist can’t get any trippier, along comes the hilarious payoff

US

We’ve featured no end of conspiracy theorists on these pages, but surely none of them have been quite so, er, out there as this guy.

It’s a Donald Trump supporter interviewed outside the Miami courthouse by the @TheGoodLiars and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

And when we say watch to the end, we really, really mean it.

Talked to someone at the Miami courthouse who wasn’t mad about the Trump indictment because he believes JFK is still alive. pic.twitter.com/j9m0fR0p6t — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) June 18, 2023

Boom! We really didn’t see that coming …

This MAGA cult member believes Joe Biden “isn't with us” but JFK is still alive at the age of 106. God save us all. pic.twitter.com/W7EfspkBWh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 19, 2023

I still can’t believe America is a real place. It’s like an AI generated reality show that never ends. pic.twitter.com/zOk0O7IING — Angry Scotland Podcast (@AngryScotland) June 19, 2023

How did we get to the point where it's fashionable to make shit up and belive it? Believing shit isn't the same as knowing shit. https://t.co/VdFlpcyfOe — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) June 19, 2023

Just when ya thought it was safe to go outside and conduct an interview, the nutbushes emerge.🤪 https://t.co/DWHrcb84Y1 — JB 💙 Just Blue 🟦🟧 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇲🇽🇬🇧🇫🇷🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@jbminatra) June 18, 2023

This is a learned insanity. A long term indoctrination programme has resulted in this abject denial of facts and reason. Where does a country go if huge numbers of its citizens deny the evidence of their own eyes and exist in a twisted twilight zone? https://t.co/FoFCibxzsX — Andy 🟧 💙 (@Andy_Lea1964) June 19, 2023

This is what happens when history books are banned. https://t.co/LTXjPiYY6T — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) June 19, 2023

“106” at the end made me laugh SO much. https://t.co/TQTYff9tks — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) June 19, 2023

Source Twitter @TheGoodLiars