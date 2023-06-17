Entertainment

Ian Hislop’s good riddance to Boris Johnson absolutely nails it in 42 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2023

Have I Got News For You has got a little bit of history with Boris Johnson, as you might remember.

But it didn’t make Ian Hislop’s farewell to the former PM (and former MP) any less satisfying, and he nailed it in 42 seconds flat.

And of course that wasn’t the only time Johnson came up on Friday night’s show.

And there’s more.

And more!

Oh, go on then.

Here’s hoping Johnson returns to the show as a guest some time soon, although the 20 minutes a week he appears to spend on his new Daily Mail column might make it tricky to find the time.

Source Twitter @implausibleblog