Ian Hislop’s good riddance to Boris Johnson absolutely nails it in 42 seconds flat

Have I Got News For You has got a little bit of history with Boris Johnson, as you might remember.

But it didn’t make Ian Hislop’s farewell to the former PM (and former MP) any less satisfying, and he nailed it in 42 seconds flat.

Ian Hislop, “Boris Johnson lied at the time to the commons, he lied about lying later, he lied about whether he lied about the lie, he lied at every point, and ended up calling the committee liars.” #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/dO9KdIF3jd — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 16, 2023

And of course that wasn’t the only time Johnson came up on Friday night’s show.

Ian Hislop, “7 people and 4 of them on the committee are Tories. So even if Harriet Harman was not on the committee he would have been found guilty. I mean some of them are Brexiters. Everyone thinks he’s guilty.” #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/Lz2Ag6culN — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 16, 2023

And there’s more.

Paul Merton, “Boris Johnson’s honours list: Jacob Rees Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Michael Fabricant, it’s like the human version of the muppets.” #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/AajYbZW8FE — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 16, 2023

And more!

Just going to play this on repeat. #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/7DaFMgdnW1 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 16, 2023

Oh, go on then.

Ian Hislop, “Everything Boris Johnson touches turns, really, to, sh*t.. Normally we go though the honours list looking for people who are dodgy. This year we went through looking for anyone who wasn’t.” #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/jMTRWDshMB — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 16, 2023

Here’s hoping Johnson returns to the show as a guest some time soon, although the 20 minutes a week he appears to spend on his new Daily Mail column might make it tricky to find the time.

I’d like to think the committee released the report with the recording schedule of #hignfy @haveigotnews in mind. — lísα cunnínghαm-αllsσp (@girlracer68) June 16, 2023

I can’t remember who I heard saying it, probably about Trump, but obviously it’s spot on generally. The thing about witch hunts, is there weren’t any witches. It’s not a witch hunt when you’re guilty. — Jez Wyke (@jezwyke) June 16, 2023

The cheers at the end say it all. Johnson is politically finished. https://t.co/3OpjsBfxwk — The Grit (@theGrit_music) June 16, 2023

