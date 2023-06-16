People have been sharing the worst twin names they’ve seen – 17 (34) absolute head-shakers

Pics

The r/NameNerdCirclejerk forum on Reddit describes its function as –

‘Poke fun at awful names and naming culture. No name is safe.’

And that’s where we found this post by u/resoundingsea.

‘Thought I’d make a post with the worst sets of twins I’ve come across in the wild, feel free to add your own! Standard-level bad: Taylah and Maliyah Storm and Blaze Theiah and Rhizon Remedy and Chance “TheY’rE TwInS thEy’Ve gOt tO MaTcH” Abdul and Abdullah Rachelle-Hope and Rochelle-Faith (identical) Pearl and Urle (bonus points for bad spelling when Earl is RIGHT THERE!) Lea and Lena Nyra and Nyla Kyroe and Kyrie the runner-ups: Jacques Jean Jaundre and Jaco Jan Johannes aaaaand the all-time winners: Indica and Sativa.’

File under ‘People Are Strange: Episode 38,278,494’. Reddit users did, indeed, add their own. Here are some favourites.

1.

There were twin girls in my grade named Taylor and Tyler!

MamaJewelMoth

2.

I know a set of identical twins: Jai’airah and Jah’airah.

pulcherpangolin

3.

My dad taught twins called Ernest and Ernestina. Poor Ernestina…

eocheaira

4.

Christina & Christrina (nicknamed Tina and Trina).

SuspiciousZombie788

5.

Worked with a twin. Her name is Geraldnetta. Her sister’s is Geraldletta.

PrizeImagination5993

6.

An old one! The lady next door when I was growing up had a twin brother. They were in their 80s in the 1980s. She was called Treble he was called Tenor. Their father was a church bell-ringer.

NeedleworkerBig3980

7.

Went to school with twins Ramona & Romana, it would have been bad enough if they were just sisters.

Blitzfalle

8.

I saw a woman the other day wearing a shirt that said proud Grandma of twins. It was cute, until I saw it say that their names were Zariah and Azariah…

VermicelliNo2422

9.

A relative named their twins Blazing Grace and Heavenly Angel, still the worst I’ve come across in the wild!

EmaLouise91

10.

Anita and Amita. Both fine names on their own but together?

Zeanana

11.

My great-grandmother had twin sisters (b 1916) named Wilda Matilda and Hilda Bertilda. Thought it was a joke until I found their vital records.

Elphaba78

12.

I know of someone who thought they were having twins and ended up with triplets. The babies were named Razzle, Dazzle, and Brianna.

Always-Anxious

13.

I knew a Kristy and Misty. Just met a Dariela and Dariely.

ButImNot_Bitter

14.

I know of identical twins named Brandon and Brendan. I thought they were the same person for the longest time until I saw them together 😭

InvestigatorNice785

15.

I went to college with two different sets of twin brothers both named Dustin & Justin

Silkentab

16.

A boy Hawk and a girl Wren.

Lucky3333333

17.

I knew two twin girls names Arieonna and Arieanna. Like, literally the same fucking name.

JazzApplez

Then there was this …

I call my two 6 year olds Nitro and Glycerin. Apart, they’re fine. Together…. BOOM!



via Gfycat

Source Reddit Image Edwin Ariel Valladares on Pexels