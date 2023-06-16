Videos

Simply the funniest 18 seconds you’ll watch today (wait for it …)

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2023

If you haven’t already seen this 18-second masterpiece then you are in for a treat. And if you have, then you’ll surely already know that you simply can’t watch it enough.

Wait for it …

The very definition of painfully funny (unless you’re the bloke on the right, obviously).

So then someone did this …

Source Twitter @Figensport