This misogynist got his panties in a bunch over make-up and was dragged into next week

If you’re looking for a way to become the main person on Twitter, misogyny will do it every time – which ‘Lion’ 👀 found out with this stunningly bad take.

Pretty much everyone except for Lion could see that it was two pictures of the same woman, and they brought all the comebacks.

1.

straight men discovering makeup and then getting incredibly angry about it is never not funny https://t.co/SMZd1br6pX — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 14, 2023

2.

Man, this guy is going to have a melt down when he finds out we also wax our upper lip, shave our legs and arm pits, and dye our grey hair. — *Comedienne* Mistress Scarlet (@WIMissScarlet) June 14, 2023

3.

This guy would absolutely get fooled by Clark Kent's glasses disguise https://t.co/GCgMUl5eMf — rin (@gxrlboi) June 14, 2023

4.

5.

Tweeted via Virgin Mobile — kilometers morales (@404SAGE) June 14, 2023

6.

Yes, pretty obviously so . . . — D. Malcolm Carson (@dmalcolmcarson) June 14, 2023

7.

Please explain what it is that should be illegal and why it should be. I'll give you one million US dollars if you do so without sounding like an insane creep. https://t.co/XSNUu0v4KF — 'Whack' with a silent H ☀️ (@WhackNicholson) June 14, 2023

8.

Tradcons, having a normal one, want to ban *checks notes* women's makeup. — Jay Stooksberry (@jaystooksberry) June 14, 2023

9.

men don't want this fight because if some of you lose your beards you're absolutely fucked https://t.co/Q68TkU5wTY — Ellen Ring (@JaneOst_) June 15, 2023

10.

Way to announce to everyone that you've never had a woman stay the night… This sounds like a you problem. — (@irenesbattle) June 14, 2023

11.

Coming from a geezer with a manga cartoon as his profile pic — Sean Kevin Mays (@S_Kev147) June 14, 2023

12.

This should be illegal (This is the same person) https://t.co/vZ3qtfzbRL pic.twitter.com/EshRyOnATd — Luca | (@koluke2) June 15, 2023

13.

This should be illegal (This is the same person) https://t.co/4HSL0QeR00 pic.twitter.com/yWTqH3oG0z — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) June 14, 2023

14.

This should be illegal (This is the same person) https://t.co/pqPP2U0Hzi pic.twitter.com/ht05k0UZzU — Becca O'Neal (@becca_oneal) June 15, 2023

15.

Harsh but fair.

She wouldnt date you with or without makeup. This shouldnt worry you. — Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) June 15, 2023

