Twitter

This misogynist got his panties in a bunch over make-up and was dragged into next week

Poke Staff. Updated June 16th, 2023

If you’re looking for a way to become the main person on Twitter, misogyny will do it every time – which ‘Lion’ 👀 found out with this stunningly bad take.

Pretty much everyone except for Lion could see that it was two pictures of the same woman, and they brought all the comebacks.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Harsh but fair.

READ MORE

This misogynist gamer got murdered by words – and the internet cheered

Image armennano on Pixabay, Polina Zimmerman on Pexels