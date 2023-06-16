Celebrity

Harrison Ford’s hilarious reaction to David Blaine’s trick has gone viral all over again

Poke Staff. Updated June 16th, 2023

Might not be the first time you’ve seen this but if it is, then you’re in for a treat. And if you have already seen it, then you’ll surely want to watch it again.

The talk around the new Indiana Jones movie helped it go viral all over again and it’s a fabulous watch, Harrison Ford’s award-winning response to the magic of David Blaine.

Fantastic on every front,

Source Twitter @Todd_Spence