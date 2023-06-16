Harrison Ford’s hilarious reaction to David Blaine’s trick has gone viral all over again

Celebrity

Might not be the first time you’ve seen this but if it is, then you’re in for a treat. And if you have already seen it, then you’ll surely want to watch it again.

The talk around the new Indiana Jones movie helped it go viral all over again and it’s a fabulous watch, Harrison Ford’s award-winning response to the magic of David Blaine.

Harrison Ford reacting to David Blaine’s magic trick will never not be funny. “Get the f*** out of my house.” pic.twitter.com/7eLLAQMdnZ — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) June 14, 2023

Fantastic on every front,

I still have no idea how he pulled that off, but I’d probably react the same way. 😂 — Michael Dyer (@Xybr) June 14, 2023

He says it in the most Han Solo way possible 😂 — 👻 SpookyAlly 👻 (@Spookyladyyy) June 15, 2023

no matter how many times i’ve seen this, i ALWAYS watch it when it pops into my feed — just gina 👻 (@mantisbat) June 14, 2023

I had the same reaction as Harrison when I first saw this… from my OWN house! 😁 — Jay Joseph (@THATJayJoseph) June 14, 2023

Source Twitter @Todd_Spence