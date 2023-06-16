For Father’s Day – 18 funny tweets by, for and about dads

Round Ups

Sunday is Father’s Day, for those who celebrate, so we’ve gathered some tweets as an homage to the fathers and father figures out there.

They’re not all new, but they are all funny.

1.

Dads, when there’s 38 things to do before everyone is ready to leave: I’m going to go wait in the car. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 12, 2023

2.

Dads will buy a Roomba to save an hour to vaccum and then spend two hours staring at Roomba vaccum — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) June 13, 2023

3.

Sorry, stay at home moms and dads, but parenting is NOT a job. You can get fired from a job, and despite my egregious daily parenting fails, I haven't even managed to get suspended for the afternoon. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) June 12, 2023

4.

Can't wait to tell my dad how much of a smelly, old, farting, thick as shit, yacht-loving, drunk he is with a nice card on Sunday x — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) June 14, 2023

5.

My kids are asking a lot of questions about father's day and my birthday and how they seem so similar and I don't like where this is heading — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) June 12, 2023

6.

My dad's life is just Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em without the laughter track. Yesterday I walked into my kitchen just at the moment he realised he was brushing his teeth with shaving cream. — Amy Mason (@AmyCMason) June 11, 2023

7.

8.

Dads: *brag about waking up early*

Also dad 5 mins after sittin on the couch pic.twitter.com/RoHPQaZlin — HO┴N∀ (@AntohLibra) March 5, 2019

9.

And every dad said- "we needed this rain" pic.twitter.com/Vakb2Lhw5B — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) June 12, 2023

10.