Facepalm of the Day
This exchange isn’t new, but it’s sadly still highly relevant.
u/Gh0stDestr0y felt it belonged on r/Facepalm, and we have to agree.
Here’s what people have been saying about it.
With the same logic, let’s shut down hospitals
Brilliant-Salad-1345
People don’t matter,,,ONLY MONEY MATTERS!!! How is anyone too stupid to see that?
Due-Platypus1319
The fact that the first statement is even up for debate makes me so goddamn mad.
Steelblue8
People like this are why we cant move forward as a society. “Humans don’t deserve basic rights” like god damn.
ShadowBro3
Republican Jesus: “Fuck the less fortunate.”
808ocd
Imagine reading the first tweet and your immediate reaction is anything other than “absolutely yes.” These people are evil.
HealthyCoco
RepresentativeDot510 asked –
WHY IS NO ONE THINKING ABOUT THE CORGIS?!?
DrVanNostrand6 was thinking about the corgis – but not in a good way.
Corgis are too stringy.
READ MORE
Before you complain about people speaking other languages – learn your own
Source r/Facepalm Image r/Facepalm, mamamayerle on Pixabay