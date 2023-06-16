‘What is one of the dumbest things a person has said to you?’ 17 of the shortest planks

Life

A Redditor named u/Smejbur asked –

What is one of the dumbest things a person has said to you?

They added their own anecdote – and possibly the inspiration for the question.

I’ll go first. I moved across the country. Where I live now we are two hours ahead with the time change. I was on the phone with a girlfriend and said “oh its only ten o’clock here” to which she replied “you’re so lucky living there getting an extra two hours a day, I wish I had that.”

Anyway …here are several dumb things.

1.

Had a cold caller try to buy my house. Asked what I would take, I said half a million. She asked if I would go lower. I said yeah $500,000. She said perfect, I’ll get with management.

Iamwilliamb

2.



HyperC8H10N4O2

3.

“How tall are your 6-foot ladders?” While working at Home Depot. At first I thought he was kidding and I started to laugh and then I realized he meant it.

Serious-Bat-4880

4.

Putting some cat litter down on the icy driveway to get some traction for my vehicle when the neighbor looks at me and seriously says that I’m going to attract cats to our houses.

80_Proof

5.

I was talking to my gf about my grandmother who died before we got together. My gf smiled and said “she sounds lovely. Did she have any children?”

Onebadlion

6.

Co worker called me a fool for not realizing “Catholics killed Jesus” he refused to hear anything to the contrary

JohnPaton3

7.

From an older Queenslander “I don’t want daylight savings time, the extra hour of daylight will bleach the curtains”

Marshman82

8.



overl00khotel

9.