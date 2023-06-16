Donald Trump didn’t pay up after his ‘Food for everyone!’ restaurant publicity op – 12 greatest reactions

US

After Donald Trump‘s arraignment in Miami, he popped into a local Cuban restaurant – Versailles (No, we dont know why, either), where his generous offer of “Food for everyone!” kept the mood upbeat and very pro-Trump.

“Food for everyone!” — Trump at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant, after pleading not guilty in the classified documents case pic.twitter.com/hlAVwQdo3t — The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2023

However, as journalist Laine Doss of the Miami New Times reports – he didn’t stump up the cash.

After Trump’s arraignment, he stopped at Miami’s popular Cuban restaurant Versailles and promised supporters he was buying “food for everyone.” It turns out he left without paying for a single item. https://t.co/cxbDaphBph — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 15, 2023

For a man with such long arms, he sure does struggle to reach his money when it’s time to pay. Here are our favourite oh-so-very shocked* reactions.

*sarcasm

1.

Same as it ever was. https://t.co/1hgrC9CCrk — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 15, 2023

2.

The perfect Trump anecdote doesn't ex– https://t.co/E5Tf9k7Vop — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 15, 2023

3.

Everything Trump does is for the purpose of generating media clips that support the fabricated stories of himself he depends on. In this case, point was to create another moment of "generosity" to allow his cult followers to continue to believe he cares about them. https://t.co/uvjWbo7xLJ — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) June 15, 2023

4.

5.

Fraud until the end https://t.co/WlJ1E3SevL — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 15, 2023

6.

Trump shouts food for everyone at Versailles in Miami after being arrested where he left everyone empty handed to pay for their own food. Who else is surprised, those legal fees are expensive, Trump managed to grift $6 million on this day alone. https://t.co/PcG6cPXhke pic.twitter.com/8oAWCBPHtg — Skyleigh Heinen (@Sky_Lee_1) June 15, 2023

7.

When Donald was pandering to the Cuban jury pool by going to Miami's most famous Cuban restaurant, he yelled for the cameras "Food for everyone!" But the McDonald's-loving cheapskate left without eating any Cuban food, much less paying for anyone else's.https://t.co/p6yUPyiUOn — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 15, 2023

8.

9.

But he got what he wanted. Millions saw on tv his version of a round for the house. 1000s will read he lied about it. Same 1000s that already knew he was lying. https://t.co/cmeQUuGECO — Artemis Green (@ArtemisionGreen) June 15, 2023

10.

I’d check my pockets to see if he lifted some wallets. Lol. Bon appetite! — babcia1 (@wieslawawy) June 15, 2023

11.

Always on-brand. https://t.co/HH3SRnq3aF — A Nash By Any Other Name Would Still Be a Bot (@Nash076) June 15, 2023

12.

The reverse loaves and fish jesus. 🤣😂 — Elizabeth Kim (Liz, Lizzy or 김혜성) 💫 (@zen4ever2us) June 15, 2023

13.

Things went poorly for Marie Antoinette after that. https://t.co/thjLC6m7li — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 15, 2023

14.

When a con man says he’s buying you lunch… You’re paying for your lunch. And you already bought his. https://t.co/bQ2Wxqvdky — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) June 15, 2023

@LiamMairnealach gets a bonus point for this.

Mexico was supposed to pay for the food. — Stand Up For America (@LiamMairnealach) June 15, 2023

