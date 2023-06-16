25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Welcome to our fresh round-up of tweets that have made us laugh. If you find some you like, show them a bit of Twitter love.
1.
My pal went to the wax museum in Rome, and Vladimir Putin looks like it’s chippy tea night, but he can’t make up his mind what he wants. pic.twitter.com/RkI3PycSjI
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) June 10, 2023
2.
Holy moly pic.twitter.com/Rcjx6yVOOc
— Joakim 🇳🇴🏳️🌈 (@joakial_) June 9, 2023
3.
When I was just a little girl
I asked my mother, what will I be
Will I be pretty? Will I be rich?
Here's what she said to me:
No.
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) June 12, 2023
4.
True Story of the day-
Finally decided to sign up with Uber Eats and treat myself to some plush nosh and accidentally signed up as an Uber driver…
Tonight may be unusual.
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 12, 2023
5.
Me packing to go on a 3 day holiday pic.twitter.com/EOhsLKze7i
— Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) June 13, 2023
6.
My wife says I’m too trusting. At least, he says he’s my wife
— Toby (@tobestewart) June 13, 2023
7.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4Yh7MgJQFA
— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) June 11, 2023
8.
confuse people behind you at a cashpoint machine by walking away counting a stack of cheese singles
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 14, 2023
9.
There’s been 9 Spider-Man movies made since the last time I had a different hairstyle.
— Mo Mohler (@MoMohler) June 13, 2023
10.
im gonna start keeping a baseball bat under my bed in case any piñatas break in
— erin chack (@ErinChack) June 14, 2023
11.
[letter to vitamin company]
So your ad said that this supplement "helps with memory loss" but I'm still remembering stuff
— Clowndro🐰 (@Clowndro) June 12, 2023
12.
My Mum’s just been at a funeral where the Priest asked if I was expecting twins 🙈
Bless me Father for I have sinned
It’s been 3 hours since my last
Kebab 🙏😇
— Nina Warhurst (@NinaWarhurst) June 15, 2023