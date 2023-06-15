The devastating Boris Johnson inquiry sent this old Trump clip viral and it’s never felt more relevant

Politics

The devastating parliamentary report into Boris Johnson today – deliberately misled parliament, abused and intimidated MPs, ‘closed his mind to the truth’ – sent this old Donald Trump clip viral today.

It’s the former President addressing a rally in Washington DC back in the day and really, it’s never felt more relevant. Plus, it’s one of the few – only? – times Trump actually nailed it.

‘Britain Trump’ indeed.

‘They call him Britain Trump’ I have always loved this bit of covfefe batshittery, and now it feels even more prescient. https://t.co/EpR9ZgYVUx — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) June 15, 2023

Britain Trump. Using his malfeasance to generate support. ~AA https://t.co/HQ0xOWYA8C — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 15, 2023

Britain Trump getting his arse handed to him on a plate at the same time as the original. #Karma pic.twitter.com/gno06iQSlX — The Rt Hon Lady Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) June 15, 2023

Source YouTube