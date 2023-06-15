Politics

The devastating Boris Johnson inquiry sent this old Trump clip viral and it’s never felt more relevant

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2023

The devastating parliamentary report into Boris Johnson today – deliberately misled parliament, abused and intimidated MPs, ‘closed his mind to the truth’ – sent this old Donald Trump clip viral today.

It’s the former President addressing a rally in Washington DC back in the day and really, it’s never felt more relevant. Plus, it’s one of the few – only? – times Trump actually nailed it.

‘Britain Trump’ indeed.

Source YouTube