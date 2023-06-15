The incredible new Rubik’s Cube speed solving world record is a blink-and-you-miss-it affair
Californian speed cuber Max Park has broken the world record for solving the 3×3 Rubik’s cube.
It only took him 3.13 seconds, so don’t blink.
Rubik's Cube 3×3 World Record (3.13) breaking 4.5 year old record of (3.47) #thecubicle #rubiks #spinmaster #thespeedcubers #netflix pic.twitter.com/iNDfwqCLT8
— Max Park (@maxfast23) June 12, 2023
How? Just how?
Here’s what tweeters had to say about it.
1.
I love the purity of everyone else’s reactions. It’s a competition but they’re still thrilled for the guy https://t.co/7OyPFrayHb
— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 12, 2023
2.
Omg. 🤯🤯🤯🤯
Incredible. https://t.co/WdHAF5XjQe
— Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) June 13, 2023
3.
The best video on the Internet today. https://t.co/iI3dFpsSql
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) June 13, 2023
4.
MAX PARRRRRRRRRRK
(sorry, my kid's going through a Rubik's Cube phase and we just watched a documentary about this. Max Park fuckin' rules.) https://t.co/Th8VOTUYrE
— Sasha Brown (@DantonSix) June 14, 2023
5.
Mind-boggling! https://t.co/37xtyryPW5
— Austin Kleon (@austinkleon) June 12, 2023
6.
gonna need the backstory of every kid in this room https://t.co/arVqhUastE
— Paige Williams (@williams_paige) June 13, 2023
7.
This solve was soooo well executed!
— greengiant.eth (@NFTrevolution) June 12, 2023
8.
Oh this man sold his soul to the devil for this one https://t.co/qzoojre784
— Joco (@yourpaljoco) June 13, 2023
Cubing isn’t for everyone.
It’s been 30 years for me and I still can’t get it, Max. 😂
Congrats! https://t.co/oZ0mctKjBf
— Olga 🪐(she/ella) (@ActuallyOlga) June 13, 2023
Source Max Park Image Screengrab