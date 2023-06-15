The incredible new Rubik’s Cube speed solving world record is a blink-and-you-miss-it affair

US

Californian speed cuber Max Park has broken the world record for solving the 3×3 Rubik’s cube.

It only took him 3.13 seconds, so don’t blink.

How? Just how?

Here’s what tweeters had to say about it.

I love the purity of everyone else’s reactions. It’s a competition but they’re still thrilled for the guy https://t.co/7OyPFrayHb — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 12, 2023

The best video on the Internet today. https://t.co/iI3dFpsSql — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) June 13, 2023

MAX PARRRRRRRRRRK (sorry, my kid's going through a Rubik's Cube phase and we just watched a documentary about this. Max Park fuckin' rules.) https://t.co/Th8VOTUYrE — Sasha Brown (@DantonSix) June 14, 2023

gonna need the backstory of every kid in this room https://t.co/arVqhUastE — Paige Williams (@williams_paige) June 13, 2023

This solve was soooo well executed! — greengiant.eth (@NFTrevolution) June 12, 2023

Oh this man sold his soul to the devil for this one https://t.co/qzoojre784 — Joco (@yourpaljoco) June 13, 2023

Cubing isn’t for everyone.

It’s been 30 years for me and I still can’t get it, Max. 😂 Congrats! https://t.co/oZ0mctKjBf — Olga 🪐(she/ella) (@ActuallyOlga) June 13, 2023

Source Max Park Image Screengrab