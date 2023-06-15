The Privileges Committee report is as damning as it gets – 29 early reactions

Politics

After 14 months of painstaking investigations and questioning, the House of Commons Privileges Committee has released its report into Boris Johnson‘s conduct during the Partygate scandal.

We can see why Johnson resigned rather than face the consequences, but it hasn’t stopped the verdict spreading far and wide.

At 30,000 words, it’s the size of a small novel, but here are some key takeaways, courtesy of BBC News:

They consider Johnson to have repeatedly and knowingly misled Parliament regarding Partygate, committing ‘a serious contempt’ He misled the Committee when he gave his evidence He was ‘complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the Committee’ He would have received a 90-day suspension had he not already stepped down The Committee recommends he not be allowed a former members pass to the Palace of Westminster

In a very long response to the release of the report, Johnson repeated his accusation that the majority-Conservative Privileges Committee was a “kangaroo court” and described their findings as “complete tripe”.

The report’s findings will doubtless be the main topic of conversation for some time, but here are a few initial reactions.

1.

Ninety day suspension recommended.

Absolutely unprecedented. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 15, 2023

2.

NO NOT BORIS SURELY NOT I CAN'T BELIEVE IT THIS HAS TO BE SOME KIND OF HIDEOUS MISTAKE HE SEEMED SO TRUSTWORTHY https://t.co/J91ahlITsT — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) June 15, 2023

3.

not long till Rachel or Stanley Johnson are given a platform to explain this all away & how it’s not a big deal pic.twitter.com/DfVk1p8Y5M — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 15, 2023

4.

As with #Trump, #BorisJohnson is a known liar…with a track record to prove it. But the real question is this: What kind of person would support/follow/believe either of these men? That is the real question.#privilegesCommittee https://t.co/MCtany321N — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) June 15, 2023

5.

I'm not saying that the Premier League fixture list and the Privileges Committee report have been mixed up, but Fulham's first home game is against Sir Bernard Jenkin MP. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 15, 2023

6.

Imagine quitting your job and then the next week they still issue a 30,000 word document outlining how badly you fucked it — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 15, 2023

7.

Shock as parliamentary privileges committee announces emperor was actually naked this whole time like the child said and he wasn’t just wearing a bleached play-doh flesh suit for bantz as everyone had insisted. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 15, 2023

8.

Me receiving the sad news about the Privileges Committee Report. #PartyGate#privilegesCommittee pic.twitter.com/AjDFCRwl7X — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) June 15, 2023

9.

EXCLUSIVE SIGHTING: the last quanta of Johnson's dignity. https://t.co/ByQ1YRYlYi — HENRY MORRIS 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) June 15, 2023

10.

😡

I've had enough, have you? GENERAL ELECTION NOW https://t.co/NPgtY8QYnl — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 15, 2023

11.

Boris Johnson would have been suspended for 90 days, but with time off for good behaviour that would have been reduced to 100 days. — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) June 15, 2023

12.

Brexiteers: WE WANT PARLIAMENT TO BE MORE SOVEREIGN *Parliament finds head brexiteer guilty of fuckwittery* Brexiteers: NO NOT LIKE THAT — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 15, 2023

13.

So unfair 😡 this is a witch hunt led by kangaroos – woke nonsense. A brilliant man being punished for his charm and leadership. pic.twitter.com/X0YipRYyE1 — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) June 15, 2023

14.

‘In Boris Johnson’s defence, only one Privileges Committee report has found he misled Parliament multiple times’ pic.twitter.com/OHidHhF3Tm — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 15, 2023

15.