The Privileges Committee report is as damning as it gets – 29 early reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2023

After 14 months of painstaking investigations and questioning, the House of Commons Privileges Committee has released its report into Boris Johnson‘s conduct during the Partygate scandal.

We can see why Johnson resigned rather than face the consequences, but it hasn’t stopped the verdict spreading far and wide.

At 30,000 words, it’s the size of a small novel, but here are some key takeaways, courtesy of BBC News:

They consider Johnson to have repeatedly and knowingly misled Parliament regarding Partygate, committing ‘a serious contempt’

He misled the Committee when he gave his evidence

He was ‘complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the Committee’

He would have received a 90-day suspension had he not already stepped down

The Committee recommends he not be allowed a former members pass to the Palace of Westminster

In a very long response to the release of the report, Johnson repeated his accusation that the majority-Conservative Privileges Committee was a “kangaroo court” and described their findings as “complete tripe”.

The report’s findings will doubtless be the main topic of conversation for some time, but here are a few initial reactions.

