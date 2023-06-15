One of Our Peerages is Missing – Nadine Dorries launches her Wagatha Christie tribute act

Politics

The resignation of Nadine Dorries is becoming a little more drawn out than anyone would have thought necessary.

Embroiled in a row between herself and Boris Johnson versus Rishi Sunak, his aide James Forsyth and the House of Lords Appointments Commission, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire has explained why she has yet to step down from the position.

In short, she’s doing her own digging into why she didn’t get the peerage she had been promised by Johnson.

🚨 | NEW: Nadine Dorries will not be resigning as an MP until she has completed her own investigation into why she didn't get a peerage She has submitted Subject Access Requests to HOLAC, the Cabinet Secretary, and the Cabinet Office "This process is now sadly necessary" — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 14, 2023

Her constituents must be thrilled to know she’s working so tirelessly in their interests. Tweeters were mostly thrilled at the ongoing comedy value of the development.

1.

2.

3.

"I'm a celebrity why can't I get in there?" coming soon to ITV4 online. https://t.co/ZcCX4hn8h4 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) June 14, 2023

4.

Ooh hark at Miss Marple https://t.co/Q7wJhnPSo6 — Sarah (@sarahvanpelt) June 14, 2023

5.

Nads doing the MP version of announcing you're quitting twitter, soaking up all the 'no, don't go,' 'you, sir, are the best one on the internet', 'was someone mean to you? Let's get em!' comments, deleting for 12 hours then sneaking back on the next day — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) June 14, 2023

6.

did she just… un-resign? I think she un-resigned https://t.co/VtKXSoO74f — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) June 14, 2023

7.

Only Nadine could fuck up a resignation so badly she turns it into an inquiry into herself. — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) June 14, 2023

8.

Nadine Dorries resigning then unresigning. pic.twitter.com/cs30SdKvYR — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) June 14, 2023

9.

As long as she has that bargaining chip she can cling on to the hope that they'll give her a peerage https://t.co/bpsF1YLVU5 — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 14, 2023

10.

Dorries has both resigned and not resigned. She's like Schrodinger's Gobshite. — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 14, 2023

11.