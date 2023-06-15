Politics

One of Our Peerages is Missing – Nadine Dorries launches her Wagatha Christie tribute act

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2023

The resignation of Nadine Dorries is becoming a little more drawn out than anyone would have thought necessary.

Embroiled in a row between herself and Boris Johnson versus Rishi Sunak, his aide James Forsyth and the House of Lords Appointments Commission, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire has explained why she has yet to step down from the position.

In short, she’s doing her own digging into why she didn’t get the peerage she had been promised by Johnson.

Her constituents must be thrilled to know she’s working so tirelessly in their interests. Tweeters were mostly thrilled at the ongoing comedy value of the development.

