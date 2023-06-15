Nadine Dorries smelt a Partygate inquiry rat among her fellow Tory MPs – only 13 responses you need

Politics

Every new chapter in the Nadine Dorries story gets harder to script, and this latest one is surely the most out there yet.

The former culture secretary and (at the time of writing) Boris Johnson cheerleader in chief has already begun her own investigation into why she didn’t get the peerage she had been promised by Boris Johnson.

And if that hadn’t spawned enough ridicule already – read all our favourite reactions here – she now wants an inquiry into the parliamentary inquiry into the former PM which reported its devastating findings on Thursday.

Although the parliamentary standards committed was chaired by a Labour MP, Harriet Harman, it had a majority of Conservative MPs and Dorries wants to see them all in the headmaster’s office first thing tomorrow.

We also need to keep a close eye on the careers of the Conservative MPs who sat on that committee.

Do they suddenly find themselves on chicken runs into safe seats? Gongs?

Were promises made?

We need to know if they were.

Justice has to be seen to be done at all levels of this… — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 15, 2023

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and here are our favourites.

1.

Imagine someone being promised a gong. https://t.co/7yYVrFW1A5 — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) June 15, 2023

2.

Projectionism: the ascribing of your own qualities onto those of your opponents. https://t.co/tRwbNJFhZ3 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 15, 2023

3.

Remember when Nadine Dorries said she thinks Tory donors should get to choose the Prime Minister of the UK… And now she's accusing the #PrivilegesCommittee of corruption? … Weird. https://t.co/KI33oyHtgu pic.twitter.com/lWnbNQpBEy — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 15, 2023

4.

Is there anything left of Nadine Dorries to meltdown… apparently so! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DxwZ0YZzQs — Steve Bray on Mastodon @[email protected] (@snb19692) June 15, 2023

5.

Nadine Dorries is reminiscent of a chimp throwing its own shit at a wall. The nonsense falling out of her currently is quite a sight to behold, even by her wildly low standards. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 15, 2023

6.

Just imagine a politician being offered gongs for political favours https://t.co/tTPMLEaXag — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 15, 2023

7.

who will give me sportsman's odds on Nadine going full Soros conspiracy before the weekend? might also be interested in quotes for an accumulator on hollow earth, chemtrails and Paul McCartney https://t.co/fnTTyqoTQp — Dan Davies (@dsquareddigest) June 15, 2023

8.

Nadine Dorries directly accusing the Privileges Committee of being corrupt. Surely this deserve a prompt suspension! https://t.co/PDgkhxsUvd — The Social Sciences 💙 💛 (@Soc_Sciences) June 15, 2023

9.

10.

Paul Gascgoine's just shown up at Nadine Dorries' place with a roast chicken and a magnifying glass to help with her special investigation. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) June 15, 2023

11.

12.

Can someone take the trash out of Westminster please? https://t.co/Kfz0KwoYor — chiller ★ (@chiller) June 15, 2023

13.

"Do you have 'How to resign with grace and dignity' by Nadine Dorries?" pic.twitter.com/nFQRPlFkOb — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 14, 2023

In one word.

Source Twitter @NadineDorries