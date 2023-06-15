More of this kind of straight talking on TV politics shows please

Politics

There’s been no shortage of memorable exchanges in the fallout from the Partygate inquiry’s devastating verdict on Boris Johnson.

And this is definitely in the top tier.

For context, here’s former Tory MP and card-carrying Johnson cheerleader Lord Jackson giving his verdict on the Privileges Committee on Thursday.

Here’s journalist Ian Dunt to introduce it.

Idiot gurning brain death captured on camera https://t.co/WnxAjaoUYi — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 15, 2023

And we mention it because of this exchange from the same programme between Jackson and straight talking Ellie Mae O’Hagan of the Good Law Project, the ‘not for profit organisation that uses the law for a better world.’

“I really don’t like being rude to fellow guests, but you sound crackers” Good Law Project’s Ellie Mae O’Hagan dismisses Lord Jackson’s claim that the Privileges Committee report findings were revenge for Brexit#PoliticsLive https://t.co/BCe7fJ3Dob pic.twitter.com/O89vD0dWJi — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 15, 2023

More of this sort of thing on TV politics shows, please.

This Tory MP is a rude, entitled bore! pic.twitter.com/hGbIZ89lqn — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) June 15, 2023

Much more of Lord Jackson, please. And more of Rees Mogg, Dorries and all of Johnson's other swivel-eyed Tory supporters. Let's get them all over the telly all of the time. https://t.co/0PmJN65Zn5 — JWExTheSpa (@SpaJw) June 15, 2023

Here's a good example of why the HoL needs a total revamp. Well done Ellie for not letting him bully you. https://t.co/cSNiOKLfdj — Turkay Mahmoud (@MahmoudTurkay) June 15, 2023

I stand with @elliemaeohagan Well done for keeping your cool against such a rude man, making your point for you with his oafish interruptions https://t.co/js2G5sbG6p — Stephen de Souza 🇺🇦 #FBPE (@StephenWdeS) June 15, 2023

Source Twitter @BBCPolitics