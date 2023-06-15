Politics

More of this kind of straight talking on TV politics shows please

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2023

There’s been no shortage of memorable exchanges in the fallout from the Partygate inquiry’s devastating verdict on Boris Johnson.

And this is definitely in the top tier.

For context, here’s former Tory MP and card-carrying Johnson cheerleader Lord Jackson giving his verdict on the Privileges Committee on Thursday.

Here’s journalist Ian Dunt to introduce it.

And we mention it because of this exchange from the same programme between Jackson and straight talking Ellie Mae O’Hagan of the Good Law Project, the ‘not for profit organisation that uses the law for a better world.’

More of this sort of thing on TV politics shows, please.

Source Twitter @BBCPolitics