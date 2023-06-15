Rishi Sunak didn’t want to talk about Boris Johnson and Kay Burley’s epic burn was simply savage

News

Prime minister Rishi Sunak was asked on Sky News about the privileges committee’s extraordinary report into Boris Johnson which found the former PM deliberately misled parliament and tried to abuse and intimidate MPs investigating him.

How much did Sunak want to talk about it? This much. And while the PM braces himself for the backlash from Johnson and his supporters, presenter Kay Burley had the magnificent last word (watch to the end).

Sky: Can we talk about the report?

Sunak: Report?

Sky: Into Johnson.

Sunak: I haven't seen it.

Sky: Everyone knows what's in it.

Sunak: I don't.

Sky: Can we talk about it once you've seen it?

Sunak: Seen what?

Sky: The report.

Sunak: I'd rather talk about illegal migration. ~AA pic.twitter.com/eyHCSYgTVU — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 15, 2023

‘He’s going to need that stab vest later on.’

10/10, no notes.

“Gonna need that stab vest later on” crikey @kayburley 😂🤣😂 — SomeoneArtful (@LadyFiLahLah) June 15, 2023

This must be a comedy sketch 😂 — Christina B 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇮🇹🌹 (@Christiiiiiinax) June 15, 2023

The comment by Burley at the end 👀 https://t.co/PugEcSHZne — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 15, 2023

Police have advised Sunak to wear a stab vest as there is intelligence to suggest he may be under threat. The suspect is in his mid-50s, overweight, has dishevelled blond hair – and is also wanted in connection with an unspecified number of unpaid child maintenance claims. https://t.co/CTS89BoSjZ — Miles King (@MilesKing10) June 15, 2023

To conclude …

Holy shit Kay Burley 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OV5EOwIXNh — Lee Scovell (@PorkChopExcess) June 15, 2023

Source Twitter @BestForBritain