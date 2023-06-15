News

Rishi Sunak didn’t want to talk about Boris Johnson and Kay Burley’s epic burn was simply savage

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2023

Prime minister Rishi Sunak was asked on Sky News about the privileges committee’s extraordinary report into Boris Johnson which found the former PM deliberately misled parliament and tried to abuse and intimidate MPs investigating him.

How much did Sunak want to talk about it? This much. And while the PM braces himself for the backlash from Johnson and his supporters, presenter Kay Burley had the magnificent last word (watch to the end).

‘He’s going to need that stab vest later on.’

10/10, no notes.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @BestForBritain