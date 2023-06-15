If you only read one page of the Partygate report into Boris Johnson, make it this one

News

Today’s Partygate report into Boris Johnson makes for devastating reading.

The parliamentary privileges committee said the former PM deliberately misled parliament over Partygate and was part of a campaign to abuse and intimidate MPs investigating him.

The cross-party group said he ‘closed his mind to the truth’ and would have faced a 90-day suspension from the Commons had he not already quit in a huff.

It’s also very long – about 30,000 words of it.

The Boris Johnson report is jaw dropping in its bluntness. Best to read for yourself https://t.co/EfzMoZGk9S — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) June 15, 2023

But if you only read one page then make it this one, a first person account from a Downing Street whistleblower, effectively, which was included in the ‘additional evidence’ section and has never been seen before.

Incredible first hand testimony – in the additional evidence bundle – from a No10 official how there were no rules enforced but they were told to behave in front of the cameras pic.twitter.com/mAre0iCkyV — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) June 15, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is in full – every word hits like a punch (especially the bit we put in italics).

‘I was the which has the Press Office, Press SPAD office and a a vestibule connecting all three rooms together. ‘The Vestibule was a common area for meetings and gatherings which had been a place of meeting well before I started in 2018, this is where Wine Time Fridays took place. ‘These were calandered weekly events in our Outlook diaries starting at 4pm where Press Officers would gather on Fridays to have drinks. ‘During the Pandemic, No 10, despite seeing the rules to the country, was slow to enforce any rules in the building. ‘The press office Wine Time Fridays continued throughout, social distancing was not enforced and mask wearing was not enforced I once enquired to in March 2020, whether we should be wearing masks and was told that the science advice was that there was ‘no point’ and had ‘very little effect on the spread of Covid’. ‘This was all part of a wider culture of not adhering to any rules/ No 10 was like an island oasis of normality. Operational notes were sent out from the security team to be mindful of the cameras outside the door, not to go out in groups and to social distance, it was all a pantomime. ‘Birthday parties, leaving parties and end of week gatherings all continued as normal. Those responsible for the leadership of No 10 failed to keep it a safe space and should have set rules from the start that these gatherings should not continue. ‘It was only more than a year into the Pandemic that No 10 set up a one way system and desk divider screens.’

Simply extraordinary stuff.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Quite jaw dropping https://t.co/iERZwxmBs9 — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) June 15, 2023

Wow! They should all be arrested, prosecuted and jailed. Over 200,000 died on their disgraceful watch. — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 15, 2023

Astounding, outrageous, and such a massive kick in the teeth to the British public. Imagine being someone who couldn't see a dying relative, or mourn a loved one, and then you read this about those setting the rules? https://t.co/IR99DGsVw2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 15, 2023

"Wine time Fridays". Just remembering the Queen sitting alone at her husband's funeral, as well as countless other families who lost family members, including my own. Utterly sickening. — Carol-Anne Lennie (@carolannelennie) June 15, 2023

Amazing spot from @SamCoatesSky No 10 official says building was 'island oasis of normality' as wine time Fridays continued 'Birthday parties, leaving parties & end of week gatherings all continued' Staff told to be 'mindful of cameras' outside but it was 'all pantomime' https://t.co/9VaJTw8fH5 — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 15, 2023

I’ve thought about this since it was first tweeted, but there really just aren’t the words. Many expletives come to mind; the fact that I too missed funerals and didn’t see my family for 1,5 years. There are the many 1000s who died. Still: there really just aren’t the words. — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) June 15, 2023

Extraordinary on so many levels. Not least the working presumption that nothing might happen after 4pm on a Friday that would require everyone in Downing Street to be sober. https://t.co/ptQbYUopw7 — Rafael Behr (@rafaelbehr) June 15, 2023

Surly @RishiSunak must scrap his honours list — Mairtín (@Martin_BELFast) June 15, 2023

When x asked about wearing masks they were told IN NUMBER 10 – there was “no point” – and that the “scientific advice” was that they made little difference https://t.co/mW3Zg84FwY — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 15, 2023

Evidence mounts up – No 10 knew they were putting on a show. https://t.co/FHgtiqdE3n — PJH Law Solicitors LLP (@pjhlaw) June 15, 2023

