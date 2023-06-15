News

Beth Rigby’s typo made the Privileges Committee report launch go with a bang

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2023

In the rush to feed the internet with updates from the Privileges Committee report, Beth Rigby made a slight but significant typo.

Spot the error.

Of course, it’s the apostrophe missing from ‘thats’. Just kidding – the SNP committee member recommended expulsion, because we don’t blow up politicians, no matter how much they lie.

Sadly, the original has been deleted.

But it still gave tweeters the opportunity for a bit of light-hearted banter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

It’s definitely going to be brought up at the next general election as a reason not to vote for the SNP.

READ MORE

The Privileges Committee report is as damning as it gets – 29 early reactions

Source Beth Rigby Image Beth Rigby, Screengrab