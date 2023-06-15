Beth Rigby’s typo made the Privileges Committee report launch go with a bang

News

In the rush to feed the internet with updates from the Privileges Committee report, Beth Rigby made a slight but significant typo.

Spot the error.

Of course, it’s the apostrophe missing from ‘thats’. Just kidding – the SNP committee member recommended expulsion, because we don’t blow up politicians, no matter how much they lie.

Sadly, the original has been deleted.

Oh Beth, it's unfair to posterity to delete that, a masterpiece of autocorrect! — Brian Spurrell 💙 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@EBStatto) June 15, 2023

But it still gave tweeters the opportunity for a bit of light-hearted banter.

1.

Steady on lads. That building is a fire hazard at the best of times. pic.twitter.com/CV1s6Izetp — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) June 15, 2023

2.

The SNP MP channelling his inner Guy Fawkes… https://t.co/5zvpkf2OFp — Simon 🏳️‍🌈 (@simon19702003) June 15, 2023

3.

I am going to believe that it is not a typo and that an SNP MP actually wanted to detonate Johnson! And honestly, same. https://t.co/t9nkSQpLON — Dr. Alfredo Carpineti 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@DrCarpineti) June 15, 2023

4.

I don't like Johnson, but "explosion" seems like a bit of a harsh punishment.💣 pic.twitter.com/XR97HeLSHq — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) June 15, 2023

5.

Even I think explosion would be a bit harsh. — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) June 15, 2023

6.

Show me a better Twitter typo pic.twitter.com/QfNHiIxHPb — Jo Lake 👕 (@Joanne_Lake) June 15, 2023

7.

90 days is what's being said. Plus recommended explosion. — Bob Roberts (@BobRobPolitico) June 15, 2023

8.

Back here to wholeheartedly lend my support to the explosion of Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/9JvVCgOM9z — Steve (@whydidfIy) June 15, 2023

9.

The report is a thing of beauty, isn't it.

We've already seen Johnson explode.

Good summary thread by @AdamWagner1 https://t.co/BqXevkGM3M — Alan Rew (@alanrew) June 15, 2023

It’s definitely going to be brought up at the next general election as a reason not to vote for the SNP.

