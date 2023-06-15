Andrew Lloyd-Webber said political correctness means he can’t write any more musicals and Kathy Burke said it best

Celebrity

Showbiz news now, and Andrew Lloyd-Webber has said political correctness has made it impossible to write any more musicals, poor chap.

Here’s a little bit of what the Cats and Phantom of the Opera composer had to say.

‘If I were to be doing Evita today a lot of people would say ‘He’s not qualified to do this because he’s not Argentine. This is staggering. ‘There was a subject I really wanted to do but everybody was saying to me: You can’t, because you’re not from that country. ‘That means most shows and operas would not be allowed today because the composer is a different nationality to the subject.’

To which the only answer is surely, what’s the colour of the sky in your world, Andrew?

It prompted no end of winning comments on Twitter …

“I can’t even put tits on the cats anymore” https://t.co/WdYvhKRgAC — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) June 15, 2023

I’m going to use this excuse the next time I miss a deadline. “The culture war ate my homework.” https://t.co/A21C2xIwkC — Lisa Holdsworth (@WorksWithWords) June 15, 2023

Damn, I was looking forward to his 70s pop themed extravaganza “Now then, Now then, do you wanna be in my gang” https://t.co/dVD6WC8cK7 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) June 15, 2023

It’s political correctness gone right https://t.co/t9AMFQ7lak — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) June 15, 2023

It’s the first time in years that I’ve wanted to listen to a Lloyd Webber musical. But whatever the hell he can’t write due to political correctness I want to see! I could hazard a guess at the title but sadly PC means I can’t put it on Twitter https://t.co/VY4WTJehk7 — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) June 15, 2023

… but surely the great Kathy Burke said it best.

🎶The darkness of the music of the right. https://t.co/xRMf6AexcU — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) June 15, 2023

Not the first time she’s had us applauding this week, after she said this about Boris Johnson’s resignation amid claims of a ‘witch hunt’ against him.

Is it witch hunt or which cunt? Hard to tell. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) June 10, 2023

To conclude …

Big thanks goes out to "political correctness" https://t.co/8ZxFoqaN8s — John Harris (@johnharris1969) June 15, 2023

Source Twitter