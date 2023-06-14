Celebrity

Victoria Coren Mitchell threw epic shade at the NY Times’ new word game and people loved her for it

John Plunkett. Updated June 14th, 2023

You don’t have to watch Victoria Coren Mitchell’s rather fabulous BBC2 quiz show, Only Connect, to appreciate this, but it probably helps.

It all started after the New York Ties shared their excitement at unveiling their brand new word game, Connections.

Word games are big business since the extraordinary success of Wordle (subsequently bought by the New York Times) so you can understand the enthusiasm they have for it.

But there was something about it – maybe you’ve spotted it – that caught Coren Mitchell’s attention and it didn’t take long for her to make the connection.

Boom.

Could be entirely coincidental, obviously, but whatever the truth it didn’t stop people loving Coren Mitchell for it.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @VictoriaCoren