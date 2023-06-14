Victoria Coren Mitchell threw epic shade at the NY Times’ new word game and people loved her for it

Celebrity

You don’t have to watch Victoria Coren Mitchell’s rather fabulous BBC2 quiz show, Only Connect, to appreciate this, but it probably helps.

It all started after the New York Ties shared their excitement at unveiling their brand new word game, Connections.

Very excited to share the game I’ve been working on, Connections! I’ve loved making it, and hope you enjoy playing. Huge thanks to Heidi Erwin @oatmemo, Bella Virgilio, and the @NYTGames team 😍🥳https://t.co/mM7P3BX3pb pic.twitter.com/gLMsqtDQ8o — Wyna (@wynaliu) June 12, 2023

Word games are big business since the extraordinary success of Wordle (subsequently bought by the New York Times) so you can understand the enthusiasm they have for it.

But there was something about it – maybe you’ve spotted it – that caught Coren Mitchell’s attention and it didn’t take long for her to make the connection.

Do you know this has been a TV show in the UK since 2008 ?! It’s so similar I guess you must do? — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) June 13, 2023

Boom.

Could be entirely coincidental, obviously, but whatever the truth it didn’t stop people loving Coren Mitchell for it.

This is going to be the most highbrow Twitter beef in years. https://t.co/gPsHoZbMOS — /ˈliːəm/ 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@doktorb) June 14, 2023

I, for one, can’t wait for the opening of the next series where you duly rinse them for such plagiarism. — ThatGuyRobert (@ThatGuyRobert1) June 14, 2023

@VictoriaCoren you should have patented the Connections Wall 😁 For the Americans who haven’t seen it, it’s the best show on TV with a Mitchell in it, just don’t tell David. — therealsimon (@therealsimon66) June 14, 2023

Victoria is our Queen. I will be taking no further questions https://t.co/R8UsTAEH25 — Ross Parker (@rparker1877) June 14, 2023

To conclude …

Only Connect has declared war on the NYT. https://t.co/XkvMrdAgpt pic.twitter.com/t7LluNYAhI — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 14, 2023

Source Twitter @VictoriaCoren