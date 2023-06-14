22 best responses to Trump’s arrest and court appearance on Espionage Act charges

US

Donald Trump has appeared in court for the second time in just over two months, this time facing 37 felony charges of illegally handling classified documents at his Florida Home, Mar-a-Lago.

He entered a plea of Not Guilty.

Breaking news: Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges he broke the law by keeping and hiding top secret documents in his Florida home — the first hearing in a historic court case that could alter the country’s political and legal landscape.… pic.twitter.com/xtcNRg4Wcp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 13, 2023

DONALD TRUMP IS NOW UNDER ARREST — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 13, 2023

Unlike most accused people, Trump wasn’t required to pose for a mugshot – disappointing T-shirt manufacturers across the world.

No mugshot for Trump. Federal law enforcement official said there are already many images of Trump available, if law enforcement needed to see one for reference in this case — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 13, 2023

Police in Miami had expected tens of thousands of supporters to surround the courthouse, but the reality was far less dramatic.

According to CNN, there are a whopping 20 Trump supporters in front of the Miami federal courthouse right now. pic.twitter.com/5MeTVKfjiz — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 13, 2023

After the arraignment, Trump was allowed to leave, under some conditions regarding contact with his co-accused and former White House aide, Walt Nauta, or with any witnesses.

Naturally, it was a Twitter hot topic.

1.

we've come a long way from "lock her up!" pic.twitter.com/FcZTHygcY5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023

2.

I know the liberal media will try to spin it, but the crowd outside the courthouse in Miami is the largest audience EVER to witness a 2nd indictment of an ex-president, period! — _ (@SundaeDivine) June 13, 2023

3.

The lesson of the Trump indictment is that Trump should watch more law & order bc anyone who watches law & order knows that if you’re going to commit a crime, you shouldn’t tell anyone about it and if you do tell someone about it probably shouldn’t be someone with a tape recorder — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 13, 2023

4.

need a good laugh? right now there are more reporters than Trump supporters outside the courthouse where Donny's getting arraigned. how pathetic is that? WILL BE MILD — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 13, 2023

5.

Apparently, a condition of Donald's release was that he have no contacts with mirrors. #TrumpArraignmentDay pic.twitter.com/OnIL5eUbgL — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 13, 2023

6.

2024 National Republican Presidential Candidate Criminal Charge Count: Trump 71 (+71)

DeSantis 0

Scott 0

Haley 0

Pence 0

Christie 0

Elder 0

Hutchinson 0

Burgum 0 https://t.co/cMwvUujGNS — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 13, 2023

7.

Trying to confirm the rumor that Trump requested that Jack Smith add Don Jr. to the witness list after the Judge ordered that he is not to have any contact with witnesses. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2023

8.

Trump turning up in court getting DNA swabbed and finger printed, just imagine if it pinged previous unsolved crimes pic.twitter.com/lJ3brnxYF1 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) June 13, 2023

9.

BREAKING: MAGA is shocked that Trump asked for donations following his arrest. Trump supporter: "He waited 25 minutes before asking for money?! The Trump we know and love would've asked immediately!! It's Antifa!!"#TrumpArraignmentDay #TrumpArrest #ProudBlue #DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/hdbRfDhxnf — Zero Dark Twenty-Nine ️ (@herotimeszero) June 13, 2023

10.

Was there ever any actual doubt what his plea would be?

The man could get caught standing over a corpse, holding the bloody knife, with a crowd of eyewitnesses & video evidence of him doing the stabbing…

& He'd still claim "I didn't do it! It's a witch hunt!" https://t.co/PZjBw2PuHH — DJ Claussen (@DJClaussen71) June 13, 2023

11.