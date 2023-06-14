This letter about Boris Johnson and Eton was already good – and then comes the payoff

Politics

Reader’s letter of the week is surely this, a missive about Boris Johnson (and some of his Conservative colleagues) and the damage they have done to the country’s ‘very fabric’.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by LBC’s James O’Brien and others, and it’s quite the read.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Sensational stuff, and straight from the horse’s mouth.

And here is a little bit more from the man himself.

And it's worth bearing in mind that the @KESBham School Song's second verse identified the issue over a century ago:

'Here's no place for fop or idler.'@oldedskes https://t.co/rkmxu9fp7q — John Claughton (@ClaughtonJohn) June 13, 2023

Here is one of the many, many responses it prompted.

I have met @ClaughtonJohn socially as I know his father quite well. Talking to him is a truly refreshing experience. We spoke about language teaching in UK among other things. He is more dedicated to education than anyone I have ever met. — Jean Thierry 🔸 (@Mutlitraceman) June 13, 2023

To which @ClaughtonJohn also took the time to reply.

You always were too gentle and kind and you, and many others, weigh in the scales against these people. https://t.co/pfjghqpFFL — John Claughton (@ClaughtonJohn) June 14, 2023

Last word to @Nick_Pettigrew.

Just think, some pimply little psychopath who will ruin your life in thirty years time is currently making his way to his first lesson of the day at Eton. pic.twitter.com/oU29bOIawO — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 14, 2023

Source Twitter @mrjamesob