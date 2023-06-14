Rishi Sunak just got schooled by Stephen Flynn – again – and it might be our favourite one yet

Politics

There was a particularly satisfying moment in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday – not a phrase you read very often, we admit – at the end of this exchange between the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and PM Rishi Sunak.

Flynn had just asked Sunak whether he agreed with his ‘own analysis’ that high mortgage rates would cost the Tories the next election.

Sunak did his best with his reply and ended up schooled into next week.

Stephen Flynn reels in rishi sunak then returns him with his ass on a plate 🔥🔥 Flynn reminds rishi about his hustings speech against Liz truss on mortgage rate rises taking millions in to misery Sunak rambles about Nicola sturgeon so Flynn tells him to grow up 😆🔥#PMQs pic.twitter.com/xdEMutrtbJ — kerry ✊💙Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) June 14, 2023

Boom.

And it’s not the first time Flynn has brutally owned Sunak. Remember this?

Stephen Flynn – If the Prime Minister was to go to the boot of his Land Rover & pull out some placards which said save our non-doms… would he expect to be arrested by the police? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/HzQCW7WlvT — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 10, 2023

And this?

Stephen Flynn(SNP) – This Tory government said 100 million people could be coming to our shores… from whom are his government taking inspiration… Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell? Rishi Sunak – What a load of nonsense…#PMQs pic.twitter.com/W2gCM2NAu4 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 8, 2023

Oh, and this?

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn asks PM what ‘advice he would have for individuals seeking to protect their personal finances’ The PM responds to the question by discussing the government’s energy plan Latest👉 https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/46TYx50A4L — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 25, 2023

Source Twitter @hewitson10