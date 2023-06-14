Politics

Rishi Sunak just got schooled again by Stephen Flynn at PMQs and we’ll never tire of watching it

John Plunkett. Updated June 14th, 2023

There was a particularly satisfying moment in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday – not a phrase you read very often, we admit – at the end of this exchange between the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and PM Rishi Sunak.

Flynn had just asked Sunak whether he agreed with his ‘own analysis’ that high mortgage rates would cost the Tories the next election.

Sunak did his best with his reply and ended up schooled into next week.

Boom.

And it’s not the first time Flynn has brutally owned Sunak. Remember this?

And this?

Oh, and this?

Source Twitter @hewitson10