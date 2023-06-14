US

Only 3 seconds you need to watch of Donald Trump’s response to his arrest and court appearance

John Plunkett. Updated June 14th, 2023

If you only watch 3 seconds of Donald Trump’s response to his arrest and court appearance on Tuesday – and why would you watch more? – then make it these three.

Trump, you’ll probably know by now, appeared in court for the second time in just over two months, this time facing 37 felony charges of illegally handling classified documents at his Florida Home, Mar-a-Lago.

You can read our favourite 22 responses here. And this is what Trump made of it (sound up!).

The very essence of Trump, distilled into three seconds flat.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

To conclude …

And also this.

Source Twitter @JordanUhl