Only 3 seconds you need to watch of Donald Trump’s response to his arrest and court appearance

US

If you only watch 3 seconds of Donald Trump’s response to his arrest and court appearance on Tuesday – and why would you watch more? – then make it these three.

Trump, you’ll probably know by now, appeared in court for the second time in just over two months, this time facing 37 felony charges of illegally handling classified documents at his Florida Home, Mar-a-Lago.

You can read our favourite 22 responses here. And this is what Trump made of it (sound up!).

One for the ages here pic.twitter.com/Wm417srIND — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 14, 2023

The very essence of Trump, distilled into three seconds flat.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

i can’t stop laughing at this — pudding person (@JUNlPER) June 14, 2023

fantastic delivery — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 14, 2023

Why does he talk like that 😭😭🤭🤭 — b w 🧦🏛 (@monsieurmoscato) June 14, 2023

Don’t even know what I was expecting but I’m crying from laughing — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) June 14, 2023

Beyond the shameless lying, you have to marvel at the weird "I'm a bad widdle boy!" voice he's using here. https://t.co/Q6KggHmchz — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 14, 2023

The modern, “I am not a crook.” — BillySlang (@BillySlang) June 14, 2023

To conclude …

good 3 second video, worth watching all the way through https://t.co/YaeD5EwTok — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) June 14, 2023

And also this.

Source Twitter @JordanUhl