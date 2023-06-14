US

17 things that are normal in America but strange to other countries

Poke Staff. Updated June 14th, 2023

We’re grateful to u/JamariaGibbs for this question.

What has been normalized in America that would be strange to other countries?

Some answers came from Americans, others from elsewhere – but these all cropped up many times.

BarcodeNinja
Tax not being included on the shelf price.
Alexastria

Making the customer directly responsible for a big part of bar and restaurant workers wages.
Calcutec_1

High fructose Corn Syrup being present in practically every food item.
Ok_tap20327

MM/DD/YYYY
SuvenPan

LaVieEnAzalia
Driving 2 hours for your commute.
Sappafer

The excessive amounts of ads in every televised sporting event.
LakersDeege

Owning a truck the size of a small house.
TallCombination6

