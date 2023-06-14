17 things that are normal in America but strange to other countries

US

We’re grateful to u/JamariaGibbs for this question.

What has been normalized in America that would be strange to other countries?

Some answers came from Americans, others from elsewhere – but these all cropped up many times.

1.



BarcodeNinja

Via

2.

Tax not being included on the shelf price.

Alexastria

3.

Making the customer directly responsible for a big part of bar and restaurant workers wages.

Calcutec_1

4.

High fructose Corn Syrup being present in practically every food item.

Ok_tap20327

5.

MM/DD/YYYY

SuvenPan

6.



LaVieEnAzalia

Via

7.

Driving 2 hours for your commute.

Sappafer

8.

The excessive amounts of ads in every televised sporting event.

LakersDeege

9.