17 things that are normal in America but strange to other countries
What has been normalized in America that would be strange to other countries?
Some answers came from Americans, others from elsewhere – but these all cropped up many times.
BarcodeNinja
Tax not being included on the shelf price.
Alexastria
Making the customer directly responsible for a big part of bar and restaurant workers wages.
Calcutec_1
High fructose Corn Syrup being present in practically every food item.
Ok_tap20327
MM/DD/YYYY
SuvenPan
LaVieEnAzalia
Driving 2 hours for your commute.
Sappafer
The excessive amounts of ads in every televised sporting event.
LakersDeege
Owning a truck the size of a small house.
TallCombination6