Nadine Dorries with added ‘Our Tune’ music goes so well it’s extraordinary

You’ll already have seen by now Nadine Dorries’ ‘poor me’ routine on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show after she was removed from Boris Johnson’s honours list after being promised a peerage by Boris Johnson.

It was quite the watch (and you can read all our favourite responses here).

“This story is about a girl from Liverpool who had something that was offered to her removed by two privileged posh boys.” Nadine Dorries blames Rishi Sunak and James Forsyth for not getting the peerage she says Boris Johnson promised her.@NadineDorries | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/lNSRl3OF2z — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 12, 2023

But it was taken to a whole new level after @jasemonkey did this. This will take you back …

Nadine Dorries’ heartbreaking tale of being a working class girl with ambition, only to have her dreams crushed by the establishment. Set to Simon Bates’ Our Tune theme. pic.twitter.com/0lnWoudh4Q — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) June 12, 2023

Bravo!

A) This is good and B) look at her ego. She thinks people dream of being her. https://t.co/E9DAN2pV2V — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) June 12, 2023

I loved Our Tune on the Simon Bates’ Morning Show. Had to listen to it whatever I was doing. Nice to hear it again 😊 https://t.co/B6brX23lqN — Shrewsbury Morris Dancers (@shrewsmorris) June 13, 2023

If any tweet deserves to go viral, it’s this one https://t.co/5KomA9GtJJ — Cantona & Best (@bestcanton7) June 13, 2023

Not everyone appreciated it.

heartbreaking?? give it a rest — ⚽️ Mudge 🌹 (@mj2809) June 14, 2023

You do realise I’m taking the piss? — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) June 14, 2023

