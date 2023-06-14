Videos

Nadine Dorries with added ‘Our Tune’ music goes so well it’s extraordinary

John Plunkett. Updated June 14th, 2023

You’ll already have seen by now Nadine Dorries’ ‘poor me’ routine on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show after she was removed from Boris Johnson’s honours list after being promised a peerage by Boris Johnson.

It was quite the watch (and you can read all our favourite responses here).

But it was taken to a whole new level after @jasemonkey did this. This will take you back …

Bravo!

Not everyone appreciated it.

Follow @jasemonkey on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @jasemonkey