Matt Hancock rating drinks is beyond cringeworthy

In case you were wondering what sitting MP Matt Hancock has been doing during this time of extreme hardship and anxiety for the UK, he’s been pulling out all the stops to lobby Parliament for better help for people struggling to pay their bills.

Oh no, wait – it’s this.

Thoughts and prayers with Mr. Hancock at this difficult time of having to place WKD Blue in first place. It’s practically Sophie’s Choice.

TikTok users had some comments to share.

Such a Tory order.

Big Headed Beachball

Rate the best Downing Street parties.

Annmarys

Once again you’ve changed the rules to suit you Matt.

Spencer

On the day the Covid Inquiry opened, the clip made its way to Twitter.

The Conservative Party is falling apart. Meanwhile Matt Hancock: pic.twitter.com/ukP5iovYuZ — L (@l_ghmn) June 12, 2023

1.

I can’t watch this. Neither can you. https://t.co/La7HBz8iGe — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) June 13, 2023

2.

How’s your Dad doing after he lost his job? Erm… https://t.co/nBQsvVQ87Q — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 13, 2023

3.

I joined an online dating app once and then swiftly deleted it. This is giving newly divorced dad on Bumble vibes. https://t.co/JxF3uVYAH6 — Natalie (@nebopeklo) June 13, 2023

4.

Is it possible to cringe so hard that you draw yourself up inside your own arsehole? — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) June 13, 2023

5.

Matt makes great content and I'm going to vote for the Tories now https://t.co/CLv9JAXP5s — Rob Manuel 🍳 (@robmanuel) June 13, 2023

6.

This really reminds me of that famous speech Nye Bevangave where he listed all his favourite crisps. https://t.co/Ag91FwJDKY — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) June 13, 2023

7.

"No, I *don't* think it's fair to say that I make a complete arse of everything I do…" https://t.co/8AY3VnZcon — Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) June 13, 2023

8.

Matt Hancock reveals his drinks discernment & suddenly the shambolic state of how our country has been run becomes terrifyingly clear. https://t.co/vn76OZcORx — JESSICA MASON (@drinksmaven) June 13, 2023

9.

Need a light hearted break from the #CovidInquiry, the one where a quarter of a million died. Well what’s your poison ?

Hancock, a Dark Mirror version of Alan Partridge https://t.co/DFwsoSDtpO — Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) June 13, 2023

10.

Every time I see him on screen I think Brass Eye. Both for his content and also because they would have had a field day with him. — CIG (@_CiiG) June 13, 2023

11.

There’s no way on earth Matt Hancock is a real person. https://t.co/pC1VvL5dnr — Matthew Rhodes (@mattlockrhodes) June 13, 2023

12.

Satire is dead, no one can compete with this https://t.co/27Ya8MIjcE — Alex 👁🫦👁 (@badgallexy) June 13, 2023

His constituents will be thrilled to see he has their priorities at heart.

FAO the good people of West Suffolk. https://t.co/nRyC6QfIG1 — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) June 13, 2023

