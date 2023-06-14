Entertainment

Matt Hancock rating drinks is beyond cringeworthy

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 14th, 2023

In case you were wondering what sitting MP Matt Hancock has been doing during this time of extreme hardship and anxiety for the UK, he’s been pulling out all the stops to lobby Parliament for better help for people struggling to pay their bills.

Oh no, wait – it’s this.

@matthancock Ranking 5 drinks without knowing what comes next… I can't stand #WKD ♬ Sunshine

Thoughts and prayers with Mr. Hancock at this difficult time of having to place WKD Blue in first place. It’s practically Sophie’s Choice.

TikTok users had some comments to share.

Such a Tory order.
Big Headed Beachball

Rate the best Downing Street parties.
Annmarys

Once again you’ve changed the rules to suit you Matt.
Spencer

On the day the Covid Inquiry opened, the clip made its way to Twitter.

His constituents will be thrilled to see he has their priorities at heart.

