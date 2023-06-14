‘If Mike Pence were a restaurant, what would it be named?’ 17 funniest suggestions

US

At the time of writing, Mike Pence is one of the candidates for the Republican nomination for the presidency.

It’s a crowded field, with Ron DeSantis, Larry Elder, Nikki Haley and seven others – including Pence himself and Donald Trump, who could actually run for the position from prison – and pardon himself.

The former VP’s suddenly elevated profile led Mystery Solvent to set Twitter a challenge.

If Mike Pence were a restaurant, what would it be named? pic.twitter.com/AkdUKEZ5WI — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) June 11, 2023

There were a lot of suggestions, and we’ve collected the best ones that won’t get us banned.

1.

2.

Closed due to BLAND Oatmeal https://t.co/b3Xl4VpUmH — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 11, 2023

3.

4.

Chez Sycophant — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) June 11, 2023

5.

6.

7.

Olive Pardon — Taryn T, Duchess of the Blue Sea 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Talyn777) June 11, 2023

8.

Colonel Blander's

Indiana Boiled Crow …no biscuits, just plain white

bread. https://t.co/UwW3ST2Mzd — The Qrious Qrmudgeon (@QriousQrmudgeon) June 11, 2023

9.

10.

Mike's Christian Cafe, now featuring wholesome TOAST made with the freshest white bread! — Paul Scarpelli (@paulscarpelli) June 11, 2023

11.

It would be called This Tap Water is Spicy. pic.twitter.com/BAouoe3mr3 — Agatha (@NaughtyAgatha45) June 11, 2023

12.

13.

The Mayo Palace https://t.co/d7R2Fnj6LB — Edward Anderson (@ReadWryt) June 11, 2023

14.

Soupremacy https://t.co/p4dYdaW6Su — Rad Wolf By Night (@YourFrenRad) June 11, 2023

15.

The Mayonasium https://t.co/4683BhpZNr — The Dread Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) June 11, 2023

16.

17.

Ye Olde Vanilla Only Ice Cream Shoppe https://t.co/KXFEGsNmno — Russ Bergeron (@BergeronRuss) June 11, 2023

BONUS

