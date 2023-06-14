‘If Mike Pence were a restaurant, what would it be named?’ 17 funniest suggestions
At the time of writing, Mike Pence is one of the candidates for the Republican nomination for the presidency.
It’s a crowded field, with Ron DeSantis, Larry Elder, Nikki Haley and seven others – including Pence himself and Donald Trump, who could actually run for the position from prison – and pardon himself.
The former VP’s suddenly elevated profile led Mystery Solvent to set Twitter a challenge.
If Mike Pence were a restaurant, what would it be named? pic.twitter.com/AkdUKEZ5WI
— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) June 11, 2023
There were a lot of suggestions, and we’ve collected the best ones that won’t get us banned.
"Restaurant." https://t.co/8tuDw7IEbZ
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 11, 2023
Closed due to BLAND Oatmeal https://t.co/b3Xl4VpUmH
— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 11, 2023
WhiteBred'SS https://t.co/JUVPwujsnX
— Galahad4.0 MobileJusticeAppByACLU! #HANGPUTIN'SS!! (@FinderGrailII) June 11, 2023
Chez Sycophant
— cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) June 11, 2023
Mother’s
— 🏳️🌈Elon Tusk’s Purple SnorkelWhacker🏳️🌈 (@DeepStateCoup) June 11, 2023
Bland living. https://t.co/2k7cUx2mJm
— Dotty wayward (@Dotty46165851) June 11, 2023
Olive Pardon
— Taryn T, Duchess of the Blue Sea 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Talyn777) June 11, 2023
Colonel Blander's
Indiana Boiled Crow
…no biscuits, just plain white
bread. https://t.co/UwW3ST2Mzd
— The Qrious Qrmudgeon (@QriousQrmudgeon) June 11, 2023
Pence Makes Sense. https://t.co/2qyl0CYwkk
— ShadowingDC (@ShadowingDC) June 11, 2023
Mike's Christian Cafe, now featuring wholesome TOAST made with the freshest white bread!
— Paul Scarpelli (@paulscarpelli) June 11, 2023
It would be called This Tap Water is Spicy. pic.twitter.com/BAouoe3mr3
— Agatha (@NaughtyAgatha45) June 11, 2023
Mild Mike's Milquetoast Meals https://t.co/6YJ9kUT5Pl
— Sue (@SueBeeHun) June 11, 2023
The Mayo Palace https://t.co/d7R2Fnj6LB
— Edward Anderson (@ReadWryt) June 11, 2023
Soupremacy https://t.co/p4dYdaW6Su
— Rad Wolf By Night (@YourFrenRad) June 11, 2023
The Mayonasium https://t.co/4683BhpZNr
— The Dread Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) June 11, 2023
Everything Plain https://t.co/xcukozMXjQ
— Phil Varone (@REALPHILVARONE) June 11, 2023
Ye Olde Vanilla Only Ice Cream Shoppe https://t.co/KXFEGsNmno
— Russ Bergeron (@BergeronRuss) June 11, 2023
BONUS
“Lord of the Flies” of course. https://t.co/aKXioktfBE pic.twitter.com/IacyypbruU
— Maximum News 24 (@FloLake) June 11, 2023
