Fox News questioned Joe Biden’s stamina over his dental treatment and were owned into next year

Leading contender for takedown of the week is surely this, Fox News questioning the stamina of Joe Biden after he took time out for root canal treatment.

The question was put to Congressional democrat and lawyer Katie Porter and her comeback was everything.

serious Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn to Katie Porter: “[Biden] had to take off work for a root canal. Do you think he has the stamina for a second term?” Porter: “Have you ever had a root canal?” pic.twitter.com/8L0R3xoOjm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023

May need to take some time off of her own after that.

The most painful thing ever!!! I’d rather give birth!!! — Jude 😷💉🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jlg718) June 13, 2023

That look on her face, though. pic.twitter.com/WtG69Cti53 — Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) June 14, 2023

I absolutely love Katie! She is always 🔥🔥! Never misses a beat! — DAARON 🇺🇸 (@Daaron1978) June 13, 2023

Source Twitter @atrupar