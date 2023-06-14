US

Fox News questioned Joe Biden’s stamina over his dental treatment and were owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated June 14th, 2023

Leading contender for takedown of the week is surely this, Fox News questioning the stamina of Joe Biden after he took time out for root canal treatment.

The question was put to Congressional democrat and lawyer Katie Porter and her comeback was everything.

May need to take some time off of her own after that.

Source Twitter @atrupar