27 hot takes on whatever’s going on with the weather

The UK and Ireland have been experiencing mixed weather – same as usual, really – with temperatures so high there’s a health warning in place, punctuated by thunderstorms and torrential downpours.

In short, if you go to the beach for a bit of sea air – floating sewage notwithstanding – be prepared for the tide to come in a lot faster than you expected – from above.

And remember, when you pose for selfies – don’t forget to say “CLIMATE CHANGE!”.

Tweeters have been making their feelings known.

1.

Me, in bone-dry Canterbury, watching all your thunderstorm tweets pic.twitter.com/FG10l2LrU7 — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) June 11, 2023

2.

Due to slightly warmer weather forecast for the UK, all officers will be patrolling in their air-conditioned cars & will only venture out on foot in case of emergencies#Heatwave — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) June 9, 2023

3.

Went to the supermarket to get some cat food and honestly it's so cool and dark in here and so hot and bright outside I think I live here now. I'm going to clear some space behind the smoothies in the refrigerated aisle and have a nap. — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) June 13, 2023

4.

5.

Sheffield Weather Latest: So hot, even the dogs are melting. pic.twitter.com/jAPLqshAYx — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) June 13, 2023

6.

Always a treat to finish work in a windowless studio, on the hottest weekend of the year so far, in time for a thunderstorm ⛈️ 😱⚡️🙈 pic.twitter.com/LMhoj8YiFl — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) June 11, 2023

7.

it’s so hot in here the artificial plants are wilting and same. — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) June 12, 2023

8.

People: It’s too hot to eat Me: pic.twitter.com/YumlbI7eLh — Ruth Husko: Too cheeky (@dank_ackroyd) June 13, 2023

9.

A lightning strike just borked our router. pic.twitter.com/WE5i3VATOm — Ben Davis 🐀 (@bendavis_86) June 11, 2023

10.

Lying near an open window listening to a thunderstorm is one of the greatest pleasures in life. Along with the very slight cooler breeze it’s brought with it. pic.twitter.com/PFfsF8aWRz — Halo 🌱Ⓥ (@EatMyHalo) June 12, 2023

11.

Hot days in London: 10am to 6pm: wholesome, european al fresco vibes, laughter, frolicking 6pm to midnight: pandemonium, blood, people in tears — Alex Micu (@axelk) June 10, 2023

12.

The world should come together to fight global warming if for no other reason than “British people are unable to ‘manage’ hot weather” — aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) June 11, 2023

13.

Love it when the hot weather gives my hair that *Ken Dodd bounce* pic.twitter.com/35w4yOXnrM — Ben Davis 🐀 (@bendavis_86) June 13, 2023

14.