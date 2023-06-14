27 hot takes on whatever’s going on with the weather
The UK and Ireland have been experiencing mixed weather – same as usual, really – with temperatures so high there’s a health warning in place, punctuated by thunderstorms and torrential downpours.
In short, if you go to the beach for a bit of sea air – floating sewage notwithstanding – be prepared for the tide to come in a lot faster than you expected – from above.
And remember, when you pose for selfies – don’t forget to say “CLIMATE CHANGE!”.
Tweeters have been making their feelings known.
1.
Me, in bone-dry Canterbury, watching all your thunderstorm tweets pic.twitter.com/FG10l2LrU7
— Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) June 11, 2023
2.
Due to slightly warmer weather forecast for the UK, all officers will be patrolling in their air-conditioned cars & will only venture out on foot in case of emergencies#Heatwave
— Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) June 9, 2023
3.
Went to the supermarket to get some cat food and honestly it's so cool and dark in here and so hot and bright outside I think I live here now. I'm going to clear some space behind the smoothies in the refrigerated aisle and have a nap.
— Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) June 13, 2023
4.
Glasgow weather forecast. Glasgow, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/TplfDZIYYY
— Mhairi Hunter 🇺🇦 🏴 (@MhairiHunter) June 10, 2023
5.
Sheffield Weather Latest: So hot, even the dogs are melting. pic.twitter.com/jAPLqshAYx
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) June 13, 2023
6.
Always a treat to finish work in a windowless studio, on the hottest weekend of the year so far, in time for a thunderstorm ⛈️ 😱⚡️🙈 pic.twitter.com/LMhoj8YiFl
— Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) June 11, 2023
7.
it’s so hot in here the artificial plants are wilting and same.
— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) June 12, 2023
8.
People: It’s too hot to eat
Me: pic.twitter.com/YumlbI7eLh
— Ruth Husko: Too cheeky (@dank_ackroyd) June 13, 2023
9.
A lightning strike just borked our router. pic.twitter.com/WE5i3VATOm
— Ben Davis 🐀 (@bendavis_86) June 11, 2023
10.
Lying near an open window listening to a thunderstorm is one of the greatest pleasures in life. Along with the very slight cooler breeze it’s brought with it. pic.twitter.com/PFfsF8aWRz
— Halo 🌱Ⓥ (@EatMyHalo) June 12, 2023
11.
Hot days in London:
10am to 6pm: wholesome, european al fresco vibes, laughter, frolicking
6pm to midnight: pandemonium, blood, people in tears
— Alex Micu (@axelk) June 10, 2023
12.
The world should come together to fight global warming if for no other reason than “British people are unable to ‘manage’ hot weather”
— aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) June 11, 2023
13.
Love it when the hot weather gives my hair that *Ken Dodd bounce* pic.twitter.com/35w4yOXnrM
— Ben Davis 🐀 (@bendavis_86) June 13, 2023
14.
Man, it is too hot and humid. I am like 5°c from giving up on trousers all together and just wearing a lungi, my thighs are SWEATING.
— Jay Hulme (@JayHulmePoet) June 11, 2023