A clip, posted in 2021 by Cam Whitnall of The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, shows black jaguar Maya in full stalk mode.

It’s from the prey’s point of view, so the drama is dialled up to 11.

It came to our attention again after being posted on r/Damnthatsinteresting by u/RealRock_n_Rolla, who named it –

What it’s like to be stalked by a black jaguar.

We’re sure there are a lot of interesting smells when you’re actually being stalked – and not all of them coming from the jaguar.

Reddit users imagined meeting her face-to-face.

My last words would be garbled baby-talk tinged in confusion and despair.

Weird-Departure4202

Boop!

jatnj

Oh my goodness…. This made me feel sick.

Feeling-Republic-477

It looks almost apologetic about our imminent murder.

Stevebholden

Every now and then I get a little bit lonely And you’re never coming ’round.

AKAoriginalposter

Feels like seeing the grim reaper staring directly at you.

SomethingClever42068

More terrifying than interesting, I can’t imagine being stalked by one.

xKurupti0nx

This is how my dog thinks he looks when we are playing during his zoomies.

Neuroticandsad

I know this was on my phone but I was still getting a little nervous as she got closer and closer.

ChiGuy133

Sad-Freedom772 had some information that didn’t really help, to be honest.

Jaguars have the strongest biteforce among the big cats. They can crush turtle shells and bite through the skulls of alligators/caimains.



Source r/Damnthatsinteresting Image Screengrab