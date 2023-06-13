Politics

This ‘tragedy in 4 acts’ is the perfect final word on Nadine Dorries’ fury at missing out on a peerage

Poke Staff. Updated June 13th, 2023

As you’ll have seen elsewhere by now, former culture secretary and Boris Johnson cheerleader in chief isn’t very happy at missing out on a peerage. She’s not very happy at all.

Dorries’ ‘poor me’ routine got just the responses it deserved and we’re rounded up all our favourites here.

But before we move on there was this rather fabulous ‘tragedy in 4 acts’ posted by author @edwinhayward on Twitter and as final words go, it’s rather perfect.

Standing ovation all round.

Source Twitter @edwinhayward