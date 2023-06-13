This ‘tragedy in 4 acts’ is the perfect final word on Nadine Dorries’ fury at missing out on a peerage

Politics

As you’ll have seen elsewhere by now, former culture secretary and Boris Johnson cheerleader in chief isn’t very happy at missing out on a peerage. She’s not very happy at all.

"This story is about a girl from Liverpool who had something that was offered to her removed by two privileged posh boys." Nadine Dorries blames Rishi Sunak and James Forsyth for not getting the peerage she says Boris Johnson promised her.@NadineDorries | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/lNSRl3OF2z — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 12, 2023

Dorries’ ‘poor me’ routine got just the responses it deserved and we’re rounded up all our favourites here.

But before we move on there was this rather fabulous ‘tragedy in 4 acts’ posted by author @edwinhayward on Twitter and as final words go, it’s rather perfect.

Nadine Dorries, a tragedy in 4 acts. The lights dim as our play begins… 1) Calls out cronyism in how jobs in the Lords are given out. pic.twitter.com/XEbyUf0R86 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) June 13, 2023

2) Calls for the size of the House of Lords to be reduced, and points out the absurdity of the whole system. pic.twitter.com/LZQAioKras — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) June 13, 2023

3) Ratchets up her criticism of the HoL, and states that she will lobby to massively reduce the size of the Lords, limit the term of individual peers, and reduce their power. pic.twitter.com/bKw8UDhrZw — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) June 13, 2023

4) Goes on a truly epic and very public rant about the sinister forces that have conspired to keep her from entering the HoL. And curtain.https://t.co/0mWqTb0HNq pic.twitter.com/ukxTuJhs56 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) June 13, 2023

Standing ovation all round.

