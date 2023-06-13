This old clip of Steven Seagal opening a bottle of wine with his then wife Kelly LeBrock is this week’s weirdest watch

Celebrity

Nick de Semlyen, the editor of movie magazine Empire, has shared this clip from back in the day of Steven Seagal opening a bottle of wine with his then wife, Kelly LeBrock.

And while the words ‘Steven Seagal’ and ‘weird video’ are not exactly strangers, we’re not sure we’ve seen a weirder one than this.

Nick’s got a book coming out, The Last Action Heroes, but he didn’t find room in it for this. Fortunately we can watch it instead.

This isn’t mentioned in my book – there was just too much other weirdness to fit in – but in 1990 Steven Seagal participated in a video called The Celebrity Guide To Wine. In it, he and then-wife Kelly LeBrock open a bottle of wine in the most excruciatingly awkward way… pic.twitter.com/7iBJCWiAux — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) June 12, 2023

Impossible to watch only once.

WHY ISN’T THE ENTIRE BOOK ABOUT THIS — Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) June 12, 2023

I defy you to find anything in Twin Peaks weirder or more unsettling than this. — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) June 12, 2023

I’ve wasted a LOT of time on the internet so I’m pretty shocked I’ve never stumbled across this horrific gem before. My skin is absolutely crawling at this. Love it. — A Clumsy Interloper (@mikeleegraham) June 12, 2023

Seagal began his tradition of staying seated and moving as little as possible earlier in his career than I previously thought — Aaron V. (@celestial_tpot) June 12, 2023

