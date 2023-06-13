Celebrity

This old clip of Steven Seagal opening a bottle of wine with his then wife Kelly LeBrock is this week’s weirdest watch

Poke Staff. Updated June 13th, 2023

Nick de Semlyen, the editor of movie magazine Empire, has shared this clip from back in the day of Steven Seagal opening a bottle of wine with his then wife, Kelly LeBrock.

And while the words ‘Steven Seagal’ and ‘weird video’ are not exactly strangers, we’re not sure we’ve seen a weirder one than this.

Nick’s got a book coming out, The Last Action Heroes, but he didn’t find room in it for this. Fortunately we can watch it instead.

Impossible to watch only once.

Source Twitter @NickdeSemlyen