This ‘Goodfellows’ take on the state of the Tories right now is simply fabulous
Nothing nails the state of the Conservatives right now – and how we got here – quite like this fabulous spoof video from the good people of Joe, written and edited by @swedemason.
You’ll be familiar with Goodfellas. Now meet the Goodfellows.
And here are just a few of the things people said about it.
As far back as I can remember I wanted to be a prime minister
PolJOE x Goodfellas pic.twitter.com/XRLZvovRqn
— Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) June 9, 2023
This is so good. pic.twitter.com/GyLPwXYUXc
— Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) June 13, 2023
Hey check it out, @PoliticsJOE_UK made the greatest video of all time AND they made it just for me! pic.twitter.com/HCI2EozR8t
— Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) June 13, 2023
Just brilliant. pic.twitter.com/rI4KcMWvTV
— Wolfie. 💙🧡💚 (@Tpopularfront) June 13, 2023
Possibly the best video on the whole of Twitter pic.twitter.com/pEnrgngOtA
— India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 13, 2023
‘I get to spend the rest of my career on GB News…’ pic.twitter.com/bDr2OnXbcb
— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) June 13, 2023
This hilarious Tory version of The Goodfellas needs to go viral!
Starring Rishi Rich, Mickey Sniffs, Honest Johnson, Matty Wanksock, and the Piggy Fidler 🤣
It deserves an Oscar 🏆👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/3OLOahhMNg
— ℓουℓου 🕷❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) June 10, 2023
Brilliant 🤣 Matty Wanksock . pic.twitter.com/2DrDRy7f9g
— ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ᴇʟʟɪs • (@fullback03) June 9, 2023
