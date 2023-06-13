This ‘Goodfellows’ take on the state of the Tories right now is simply fabulous

Videos

Nothing nails the state of the Conservatives right now – and how we got here – quite like this fabulous spoof video from the good people of Joe, written and edited by @swedemason.

You’ll be familiar with Goodfellas. Now meet the Goodfellows.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

As far back as I can remember I wanted to be a prime minister PolJOE x Goodfellas pic.twitter.com/XRLZvovRqn — Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) June 9, 2023

This is so good. pic.twitter.com/GyLPwXYUXc — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) June 13, 2023

Hey check it out, @PoliticsJOE_UK made the greatest video of all time AND they made it just for me! pic.twitter.com/HCI2EozR8t — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) June 13, 2023

Possibly the best video on the whole of Twitter pic.twitter.com/pEnrgngOtA — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 13, 2023

‘I get to spend the rest of my career on GB News…’ pic.twitter.com/bDr2OnXbcb — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) June 13, 2023

This hilarious Tory version of The Goodfellas needs to go viral! Starring Rishi Rich, Mickey Sniffs, Honest Johnson, Matty Wanksock, and the Piggy Fidler 🤣 It deserves an Oscar 🏆👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/3OLOahhMNg — ℓουℓου 🕷❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) June 10, 2023

Brilliant 🤣 Matty Wanksock . pic.twitter.com/2DrDRy7f9g —  ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ᴇʟʟɪs • (@fullback03) June 9, 2023

Follow @PoliticsJOEhttps://twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK on Twitter here or on YouTube here. And find the website here.

Source YouTube @PoliticsJOE Twitter @PoliticsJOE_UK