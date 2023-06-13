These Trump supporters asked about their hero’s indictment are like the very essence of MAGA

Politics

For an insight into what Donald Trump supporters make of their hero’s latest indictment, look no further than these Republicans interviewed about it on CNN.

And while you can probably (definitely) predict the sort of thing they’re going to say, it’s still a bit of a jaw-dropper. Especially the first (last) guy.

People attending the GA State GOP Convention were asked to give their reaction to the indictment. pic.twitter.com/PBs0UbVRvb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 12, 2023

Alexa, show me the essence of MAGA.

I'd be surprised if he could spell indictment. — Stelenj (@stelenj) June 12, 2023

They are hopeless, true Trumptards are literally most brainwashed and imbecilic people in the world, simply the worst and most embarrassing people in US🙄🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mario Pawlowski #ViralMario🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺🇺🇸 (@PawlowskiMario) June 12, 2023

These are Trump supporters from my State. They refuse to read the documents because it’s a waste of their time. The dumbing down of America is bigly. 😹pic.twitter.com/aDx66X44AP — Celeste 💙🇺🇸🟧 (@DCelesteSpencer) June 12, 2023

"None of the voters that CNN spoke with had read the indictment." https://t.co/NCkIo1A1ir — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) June 12, 2023

"You could indict a bologna sandwich" pretty much sums up the MAGA understanding of the legal system right there. — Christopher Erickson (@cterickson) June 12, 2023

Source Twitter @RonFilipkowski