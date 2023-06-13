The Daily Mail shared this grim vision of ‘Keir’s Britain’ and was ridiculed into next year

Politics

To the Daily Mail now – no, stick with us please – where the paper shared a grim vision of Labour leader Keir Starmer’s Britain.

And to be fair, it does look pretty awful.

And yet there’s something about it that doesn’t quite add up. And when we say ‘doesn’t quite add up’ we mean makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

And these 9 people surely said it best.

1.

So it turns out that everything that's gone wrong in the last 13 years is the fault of a future government that doesn't yet exist, rather than the current one which does pic.twitter.com/sAXtgjURZq — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 13, 2023

2.

How can it be a “vision of Keir’s Britain” when it’s happening now, after 13 of Conservative government? pic.twitter.com/RH8W85xpDs — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) June 12, 2023

3.

There’s a word for this, and I’m not sure it’s “journalism” pic.twitter.com/eelkz8WgLM — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) June 13, 2023

4.

does the Mail know all these things they don’t like are happening under a Tory government they’ve supported pic.twitter.com/a2SPey4nDh — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 13, 2023

5.

Incredible how they got photos of an alternative Britain under Labour pic.twitter.com/5t7QRTJYku — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 13, 2023

6.

It’s quite literally a vision of Rishi’s Britain. pic.twitter.com/iLBg7GdnLR — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) June 13, 2023

7.

They know he's not PM at the moment right? pic.twitter.com/qkUQU1MUqz — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) June 12, 2023

8.

“You know how the country has got so much worse over the past 13 years? Well it’s all the fault of the opposition.” pic.twitter.com/5I7pCLfeS7 — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) June 13, 2023

9.

This is crackers. This is literally Tory Britain https://t.co/nBcnV9uBOb — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 12, 2023

And also this, about a different part of the Mail’s front page …

First time the DM has cared about anyone from Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/jO1m1HhPoJ — Mark Thomas (@markthomasinfo) June 13, 2023

To conclude …