The only way to talk to Trump is like he’s a pre-schooler – this nails it

You probably remember TikTok star frazz – @mrs.frazzled – from when she went viral for her sketches in which she talked to ‘Trump’ as though he were a pre-schooler.

Here she is, discussing the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

On a similar note, she talked sulky Trump (Is there another kind?) through the problems around him keeping – and sharing – top secret information. She’s so good, we can almost hear the other half of the conversation in his voice.

@mrs.frazzled surprises are ok, secrets are not. unless you’re the grown-up president. then it’s ok to have a secret. ♬ original sound – frazz

She wrote –

‘Surprises are ok, secrets are not. Unless you’re the grown-up president. Then it’s ok to have a secret.’

Also –

‘I literally wrote this by pulling pieces of the indictment.’

That indictment! It’s a comedy writer’s treasure trove and a security official’s nightmare.

🥰🥰 Can you imagine trying to have a real conversation with that human?

Donna Lumley

I know because it’s written in Sharpie. 😂

Shel And it really was, according to the indictment 😂

frazz

I need you to interview him and only speak to him like this. This is now the only appropriate tone to take with him.

Danen Williams

I’m kinda concerned how blatantly accurate this is.

iwishiwasefamous

This is hilarious, I love it.

John Smith

She’s his real lawyer.

Drew Rothman

You are a gift to human kind.

Jono Jonathan

turgutmakbak had a request.

Do the part where he wants one of his lawyers to take the blame. It’s in there, too



frazz replied –

Oh I know. I have 3 videos worth of content from the indictment 😂😂😂



from Cheering GIFs via Gfycat

